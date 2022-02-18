Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Anaheim 3
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Weege Show: 250SX E Rider Talk

February 18, 2022 6:10pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks with Jett Reynolds, Stilez Robertson, Levi Kitchen, Pierce Brown, Max Vohland, Cameron McAdoo, Jett Lawrence, Derek Drake, Jordon Smith, Preston Kilroy and more as part of press day for round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Minneapolis. It's brought to you by the Honda CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for 2022.

[Note: Unfortunately Jett Reynolds crashed on the second lap of press day and appeared to be injured, and did not return to his motorcycle.]

