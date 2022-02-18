Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round seven of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the seventh round.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Minneapolis Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Anaheim 3 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Kaeden Amerine (11th in the main event) | 52 points

Geran Stapleton (12th in the main event) | 52 points

Devin Harriman (13th in the main event) | 52 points

Tre Fierro (14th in the main event) | 52 points

Ryan Surratt (15th in the main event) | 52 points

Maxwell Sanford (16th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Justin Starling (18th in the main event) | 42 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

