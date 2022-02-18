The seventh round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 19, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This will be the first 250SX East Region round of the season—and the racing starts way earlier than normal because it’s a day race on Central Standard Time.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the seventh-round night show beginning at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.
NBC will carry a next-day re-air of the night show broadcast on Sunday, February 20, at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST.
Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.
The first round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in South Carolina at Big Buck Farm. The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The first round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also take place this weekend as well. After a short off-season (only 102 days!), the series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos.
[UPDATE: Due to weather, the first round has become a one-day format with both qualifying and the motos on Sunday.
You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
MinneapolisKTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 19
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Big BuckSaturday, February 19
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of Great BritainEMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, February 20
2022 Championship standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|134
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|122
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|116
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|112
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|110
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
2021 championship finish
Grand National Cross Country Series
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|336
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|269
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|217
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|204
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|198
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|336
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|269
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|217
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|204
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|198
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|310
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|242
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|218
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|200
|5
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|193
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|285
|2
|Rachael Archer
|280
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|209
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|168
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|708
|2
|Romain Febvre
|703
|3
|Tim Gajser
|688
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|566
|5
|Jorge Prado
|562
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|734
|2
|Jago Geerts
|610
|3
|Tom Vialle
|570
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|548
|5
|Jed Beaton
|540
2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen
Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger
Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson
Episode 4 | The Round Up
Episode 5 | 250 Class
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
2022 250SX East Region Team Guide
Minneapolis Supercross
Minneapolis Supercross Race Center
Minneapolis Supercross Injury Report
Minneapolis Supercross 450SX Entry List
Minneapolis Supercross 250SX East Entry List
Minneapolis Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List
Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Big Buck GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Great Britain
MXGP of Great Britain Race Center
MXGP of Great Britain Timetable
Updated MXGP of Great Britain Timetable due to weather
MXGP of Great Britain MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Great Britain MX2 Entry List
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
U.S. Bank Stadium
401 Chicago Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST
Main Event — 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST
Grand National Cross Country Series
Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union, SC 29335
Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Minneapolis Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Ticket information for the Big Buck GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country Series
FIM Motocross World Championship
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Minneapolis SX Race Day Schedule | Saturday, February 19, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Big Buck GNCC | Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20
Thursday
February 17, 2022
- 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Gates Open
- Thursday Admission: $35 (Adults 12+); $10 Kids (6-11)
Friday
February 18, 2022
- 9:00 am Gates Open
- 2:00 pm – 4:00pm Pre-Registration Check-in Only
- 1:00 pm – 7:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 12:00 am Gates Close
Saturday
February 19, 2022
- 6:00 amGates Open
- 7:00 am – 7:45 am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00 am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45 am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30 am – 10:30 am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35 am Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:05 am Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00 am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 12:00 am – 7:00 pmBike Registration - all classes
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 5:30 pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
- 6:00 pmSX Viewing Party: at the Finish Line Meat Wagon
- 7:00 pm – 7:45 pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00 amGates Close
Sunday
February 20, 2022
- 6:00 am Gates Open
- 7:00 am – 7:45 am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00 am – 9:30 am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05 am – 9:45 am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05 am – 12:45 pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)