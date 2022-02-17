After the finish line jump has been cleared, riders will rail around a 180 right (nets here) and into an almost identical set of whoops as two corners prior. With the 180 allowing for a bit more entry speed to be attained than the prior set, watch for these to be blitzers until deterioration sets in. That same “jump in, jump out” could certainly materialize, but I expect it to take more time for that to become the preferred line. The whoops lead into a the only standard supercross triple on this course and into an immediate 90 degree right.

The Mechanics’ Area is up next and then one last short rhythm section before heading for lap two. While this rhythm section looks like it could set up for a 2-3 or even a 3-2, I expect it to be a 2-2-1 or possibly a 1-2-2 for the 250’s. The reason is that the next flat 180 left (the first corner of the start) will favor the inside line. Riders will be best suited to single that last jump into the inside of the corner, protecting the inside as well. It sounds slow to not triple anything here but any speed lost will be recouped by hugging the inside through the next corner.

Who’s Hot

Jason Anderson led wire-to-wire last Saturday and really asserted himself as a threat for this 2022 title.

Eli Tomac may not have won A3 but another good start and another podium only furthers the narrative for the #3.

Justin Barcia looked feisty all day at A3 and backed that up with a much-needed podium. He should be firing on all cylinders as we head towards softer dirt.