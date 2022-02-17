Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Minneapolis Supercross is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule & Broadcast Information

February 17, 2022
Minneapolis Supercross is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule & Broadcast Information

This weekend’s seventh round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is the first 250SX East Region race of the 2022 season, but you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as the Minneapolis Supercross will be a day race on Saturday. Also note that the race airs on CNBC this weekend.

What you need to know the most: HEAT RACES BEGIN JUST AFTER 4 p.m. CENTRAL.

Doors to U.S. Bank Stadium are expected to open at 8 a.m. CST on Saturday. Track viewing for the riders will begin at 7 a.m. CST/8 a.m. EST, with the first free practice set for 8:30 a.m. CST/9:30 a.m. EST. The first qualifying session of the morning will take place at 10:05 a.m. CST.

Opening ceremonies will kick off the night program at 3:30 p.m. CST/4:30 p.m. EST and HEAT RACES BEGIN JUST AFTER 4 p.m. CENTRAL. The 250SX East Region main event will take place at 5:54 p.m. CST/6:54 p.m. EST and the 450SX main event will take place at 6:28 p.m. CST/7:28 p.m. EST.

Qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST on Peacock Premium. Live coverage will start at 4 p.m. CST/5 p.m. EST on CNBC and Peacock Premium. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

Supercross TV Schedule

Below is the full race day schedule.
Note: all times local to Minneapolis, Minnesota

2022 Minneapolis Supercross race day schedule
2022 Minneapolis Supercross race day schedule AMA

