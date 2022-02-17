SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda

The Honda-backed Maryland team will have Alex Ray and Cade Clason in the 450SX class as Jeremy Hand, Luke Neese, and Jace Kessler race in the 250SX East Region.

Notes: After racing aboard a Honda in 2021 and recording a career-best sixth at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross, Hand finished 15th in the 250SX East Region. He was picked up by the SGB squad for 2022.

Notes: Neese raced with the PRMX Kawasaki team in 2021, finishing 14th in the 250SX East Region. He joins the SGB team for ’22.

Notes: Kessler raced seven rounds of Pro Motocross in 2021: three in the 250 Class before Loretta Lynn’s and four in the 450 Class afterwards. He was signed by the SGB team this off-season and will be an AMA Supercross rookie.

TiLube Honda Racing

Grant Harlan and rookie Hunter Yoder will race for the TiLube Honda Racing team in 2022.

Notes: Harlan will return to the TiLube Honda Racing team for a third-straight season. The Texas native recorded a fifth at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross, but his season went south after a crash during qualifying on a 450 at the Daytona Supercross that left him with a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. He is set to race the 250SX East Region.

Notes: Yoder joined the TiLube Honda Racing team in January and is set to make his professional racing debut in Minnesota.

Rides Unlimited Racing KTM

The KTM team has a five-rider roster ready for 2022: Jonah Geistler, Jack Chambers, Chad Saultz, Max Miller, and Brian Hsu. Saultz is racing 250SX West Region, but the others are set for 250SX East.

Notes: Geistler competed in one 250SX East Region main event—finishing 18th at the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross—and one round of Pro Motocross—a 39th overall in the 450 Class after DNS-33 finishes at the Unadilla National. Unfortunately, the 6’5” rider suffered a practice crash this week that will sideline him for the immediate future.

Notes: Chambers raced his final amateur season with the team and competed in two rounds of Pro Motocross—the High Point National (37th overall) and the RedBud National (30th overall). the Florida native then finished 11th overall (15-9-12) in the Open Pro Sport class and eighth overall (9-11-9) in the 250 Pro Sport in his final go round at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He will be a supercross rookie in 2022.

Notes: Miller raced on an amateur-to-pro deal with the KTM Orange Brigade program in ‘21. He debuted in AMA Supercross at the Houston 1 Supercross opener, finishing 18th—the best of the three 250SX East Region main events he competed in. He then Pro Motocross until a big get off at the RedBud National ended his season early as he suffered a torn ACL, meniscus and some bone bruising. Following the crash, Miller decided to fully heal to prepare for 2022 supercross. A 23rd overall (19-21 moto finishes) was the best finish of his four Pro Motocross rounds. He landed a ride with Rides Unlimited Racing KTM for 2022.

Notes: Fomerly an MX2 prospect in Europe, Hsu raced the last five rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) in the MX2 class, finishing with three 12th-place overall finishes to end the season. He will make his AMA Supercross debut with this year.