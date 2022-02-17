We are only a few days away from the kickoff of the 250SX East Region Championship on Saturday, February 19. Here is a complete list of the team rosters for the 250SX East Region, including notes and the riders’ 2022 numbers. No rider on the 250SX East Region entry list for Saturday has an AMA Supercross championship to their name. After an exciting year of racing in 2021 which saw nine different main event winners, there will be 13 different riders who have won a main event lining up in the 250SX class in 2022, several of which are in the 250SX East Region. Here we go!
Honda HRC
We have seen Hunter Lawrence race the 250SX West Region, and his younger brother Jett will lineup to contest the 250SX East Region for a second consecutive season on a Honda HRC CRF250R.
#18 Jett Lawrence
2021 main event wins: 3
Total career 250SX main event wins: 3
Notes: In 2021 Jett won the three 250SX main events—including the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City, Utah, and finished third in the 250SX East Region in just his second AMA Supercross season. After a rib injury in January, the 2021 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion will be back for his second season on a Honda HRC CRF250R in 250SX East. He said in the preseason press conference he is fully healthy and “literally itching” to race.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Jo Shimoda and Seth Hammaker repped the team in the 250SX West Region as race winners Austin Forkner and Cameron McAdoo and will be joined by Jett Reynolds, who make his professional debut on Saturday.
#33 Austin Forkner
2021 main event wins: 0
Total career 250SX main event wins: 11 (leads active 250SX riders)
Notes: Forkner turned pro with the team for the 2016 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and will enter his sixth AMA Supercross season on a Kawasaki. He finished only two main events in 2021 (second at the Houston 1 and sixth at the Houston 2) before an injury ended his season early. The Missouri native leads the active riders in the 250SX class with 11 career 250SX main event wins.
#48 Cameron McAdoo
2021 main event wins: 1
Total career 250SX main event wins: 1
Notes: In his second year with the team, McAdoo won his maiden 250SX main event at the 2021 Daytona Supercross. He finished third in the 2021 250SX West Region standings, then suffered a knee injury in the summer during Pro Motocross, but is ready for the 250SX East championship.
#124 Jett Reynolds
Notes: The former standout amateur rider will make his pro debut on Saturday.
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha
The factory Yamaha effort was set to field six total 250SX riders for the second consecutive season, although Justin Cooper is expected to be sidelined for all of supercross with a foot injury. Jeremy Martin and AMA Supercross rookie Levi Kitchen will fly the factory Blu Cru flag on the East Coast.
#6 Jeremy Martin
2021 main event wins: 0
Total career 250SX main event wins: 6
Notes: Martin suffered a shoulder injury in the first rhythm section of the first 2021 250SX West Region main event of the season and missed the entire championship to prep for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The #6 will return to the Yamaha squad for a second-consecutive season.
#32 Justin Cooper | Injured: Out for Supercross
2021 main event wins: 3
Total career 250SX main event wins: 4
Notes: The New York native earned three main event wins en route to the 2021 250SX West Region title. A broken foot in January will more than likely keep him out of supercross all together.
#59 Levi Kitchen
Notes: Kitchen turned pro with the team during the 2021 Pro Motocross season, where he earned three top-ten overall finishes. He suffered a shoulder injury in mid-November but is fully healthy and ready to make his AMA Supercross debut on Saturday.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
After Jalek Swoll raced solo in the 250SX West Region, the Husqvarna factory team will have RJ Hampshire and Stilez Robertson race the 250SX East Region.
#24 RJ Hampshire
Notes: Long-time GEICO Honda rider Hampshire joined the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team in the off-season prior to the 2020 season. He suffered a knee before that season and elected to have surgery during the COVID-19 break. In his second season with the team in 2021, Hampshire competed in the first two 250SX East Region main events of the season before hand and wrist injuries ended his supercross season early. He is back for the team for a third year.
#50 Stilez Robertson
Notes: After winning the 2020 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Robertson raced the final five rounds of Pro Motocross. The California native made his AMA Supercross debut in 2021, and finished second at the Daytona Supercross. Robertson finished 13th in the 2021 250SX West Region standings and enters his second full pro season with the team.
Red Bull KTM
The Austrian brand will see Max Vohland return for his second supercross season.
#36 Max Vohland
Notes: In 2021, Vohland was injured at the fourth round of the 250SX East Region and returned for Pro Motocross. In his brief rookie supercross stint, Vohland finished 9-8-6. He will return to the KTM squad for the second year of his three-year contract. Expect to see hand guards once again on his all-new generation KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition machine.
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing
Michael Mosiman sits second in the 250SX East Region after six rounds. Now the team will have Pierce Brown step into competition in the 250SX East Region.
#44 Pierce Brown
Notes: Brown turned pro with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team in 2019. When that team moved to GasGas branding in '21, Brown remained on board. He picked up his maiden supercross podium at the 2021 Daytona Supercross, a big third place after a long recovery from a knee injury suffered in 2020. Brown finished 12th in the 250SX West Region in 2021.
Fire Power Parts Honda Racing
The newly-named team (formerly Penrite Honda then Muc-Off Honda) will boast two new riders aboard the all-new Honda CRF250R. Both riders will race the 250SX East Region.
#39 Jarrett Frye
Notes: After his debut AMA Supercross season with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing, Frye will join the Fire Power Parts Honda Racing team for his second season. Frye finished 15th in the 2021 250SX West Region standings.
#90 Jordon Smith
2021 main event wins: 0
Total career 250SX main event wins: 3
Notes: After two short-lived years with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki due to injury, the three-time 250SX main event winner joins the Fire Power Parts Honda Racing team. Due to injury, he finished 21st in the 2021 250SX West Region.
SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
Mitchell Oldenburg is the sole 250SX East Region rider. Teammate Vince Friese has put the bike on the podium in the West Region.
#54 Mitchell Oldenburg
Notes: Oldenburg raced for Muc-Off Honda in 2021 and makes the switch to the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team for ’22. The Texas native finished ninth in the 250SX West Region in 2021. He raced several 450SX rounds this year in order to get gate drops in for this championship.
Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
The team has a five-rider 250SX roster: Garrett Marchbanks and Dominique Thury are racing 250SX West Region and Enzo Lopes, Jace Owen, and Phil Nicoletti are racing 250SX East Region. Team trainer Brandon Scharer is the official team phil-in rider if he is needed.
#80 Enzo Lopes
Notes: After spending 2021 with Phoenix Racing Honda, Lopes is back with the team he raced for in 2020. Lopes finished 16th in the 250SX West Region standings.
#81 Jace Owen
Notes: Owen, who raced with ClubMX support early in his pro career, returned to the team for 2021 after two years with Phoenix Racing Honda. However, he suffered a significant injury to his knee as he re-tore his ACL and meniscus for the second time. The Illinois native pushed through the injuries but then suffering a grade three ankle sprain and broke his talus (lower leg/ankle) at the Atlanta 3 Supercross, which ended his season. Despite racing banged up, he finished 17th in the 250SX West Region standings.
#91 Brandon Scharer | Trainer and fill-in rider (if needed)
Notes: The former racer returned to the AMA gates for several rounds of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the 250 Class, finishing 25th in the standings. Scharer is the team’s trainer and is the official fill-in rider if a rider goes down with injury.
#715 Phil Nicoletti
Notes: Nicoletti raced with the team in Pro Motocross in 2021 but suffered a torn ACL. The New York native raced in Canada in 2019 and 2020 and will be racing supercross for the first time since the 2018 Salt Lake City Supercross, when he finished sixth in the 250SX main event.
SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda
The Honda-backed Maryland team will have Alex Ray and Cade Clason in the 450SX class as Jeremy Hand, Luke Neese, and Jace Kessler race in the 250SX East Region.
#63 Jeremy Hand
Notes: After racing aboard a Honda in 2021 and recording a career-best sixth at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross, Hand finished 15th in the 250SX East Region. He was picked up by the SGB squad for 2022.
#75 Luke Neese
Notes: Neese raced with the PRMX Kawasaki team in 2021, finishing 14th in the 250SX East Region. He joins the SGB team for ’22.
#92 Jace Kessler
Notes: Kessler raced seven rounds of Pro Motocross in 2021: three in the 250 Class before Loretta Lynn’s and four in the 450 Class afterwards. He was signed by the SGB team this off-season and will be an AMA Supercross rookie.
TiLube Honda Racing
Grant Harlan and rookie Hunter Yoder will race for the TiLube Honda Racing team in 2022.
#65 Grant Harlan
Notes: Harlan will return to the TiLube Honda Racing team for a third-straight season. The Texas native recorded a fifth at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross, but his season went south after a crash during qualifying on a 450 at the Daytona Supercross that left him with a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. He is set to race the 250SX East Region.
#508 Hunter Yoder
Notes: Yoder joined the TiLube Honda Racing team in January and is set to make his professional racing debut in Minnesota.
Rides Unlimited Racing KTM
The KTM team has a five-rider roster ready for 2022: Jonah Geistler, Jack Chambers, Chad Saultz, Max Miller, and Brian Hsu. Saultz is racing 250SX West Region, but the others are set for 250SX East.
#115 Jonah Geistler
Notes: Geistler competed in one 250SX East Region main event—finishing 18th at the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross—and one round of Pro Motocross—a 39th overall in the 450 Class after DNS-33 finishes at the Unadilla National. Unfortunately, the 6’5” rider suffered a practice crash this week that will sideline him for the immediate future.
#192 Jack Chambers
Notes: Chambers raced his final amateur season with the team and competed in two rounds of Pro Motocross—the High Point National (37th overall) and the RedBud National (30th overall). the Florida native then finished 11th overall (15-9-12) in the Open Pro Sport class and eighth overall (9-11-9) in the 250 Pro Sport in his final go round at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He will be a supercross rookie in 2022.
#604 Max Miller
Notes: Miller raced on an amateur-to-pro deal with the KTM Orange Brigade program in ‘21. He debuted in AMA Supercross at the Houston 1 Supercross opener, finishing 18th—the best of the three 250SX East Region main events he competed in. He then Pro Motocross until a big get off at the RedBud National ended his season early as he suffered a torn ACL, meniscus and some bone bruising. Following the crash, Miller decided to fully heal to prepare for 2022 supercross. A 23rd overall (19-21 moto finishes) was the best finish of his four Pro Motocross rounds. He landed a ride with Rides Unlimited Racing KTM for 2022.
#781 Brian Hsu
Notes: Fomerly an MX2 prospect in Europe, Hsu raced the last five rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) in the MX2 class, finishing with three 12th-place overall finishes to end the season. He will make his AMA Supercross debut with this year.
BAR X/CHAPARRAL/ECSTAR SUZUKI
This is the premier Suzuki pro 250 team in 2021. Carson Mumford and Dylan Schwartz are racing 250SX West.
#68 Preston Kilroy
Notes: Kilroy raced several rounds of Pro Motocross with the team in 2021 and will be an AMA Supercross rookie in 2022.
#333 Derek Drake
Notes: Drake raced with the team in 2021 but a rare heart condition arose during the summer. He went through surgical procedures to correct it but it didn't hold. He said in the preseason press conference he had a second surgery in October 2021 but is fully healthy entering the 250SX East Championship. The most experienced rider on the team (having turned pro for Pro Motocross in 2019 with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM) is back with the team for a second season.
PHOENIX RACING HONDA
The Phoenix Racing Honda team will have four riders compete in the 250SX East Region Championship: Coty Schock, Kyle Peters, Josh Osby, and Cullin Park.
#37 Coty Schock
Notes: Schock put in a career year in both AMA Supercross (ninth in 250SX West Region) and Motocross (14th in the 450 Class) with the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team that closed its doors at the end of the ’21 season. The Delaware native was to race the 250SX West Region until he broke his collarbone right before A1 and had to get it plated. He's ready for 250SX East.
#52 Kyle Peters
Notes: Peters just won his third-consecutive AMA Kicker Arenacross championship. He is ready to race the 250SX East Region after finishing the arenacross championship. Peters finished eighth in the 250SX West Region after competing in eight main events—earning a third-place finish at the Arlington 2 Supercross.
#56 Josh Osby
Notes: Osby is returning to the team for another season after finishing sixth in the 2021 250SX East Region standings.
#140 Cullin Park
Notes: Fresh out of the amateur ranks, the Florida native raced the same AMA Kicker Arenacross Championship schedule as Peters. He will make his AMA Supercross debut on Saturday.
PARTZILLA PRMX TEAM KAWASAKI
Brandon Ray, Julien Benek, Justin Thompson, Hunter Sayles, and Justin Rodbell will be racing in the 250SX division. Justin Hill was scheduled as the sole 450SX rider for 2022 but has missed the season thus far with injury. Ray and Rodbell are racing 250SX West.
#85 Hunter Sayles
Notes: Sayles raced a KTM 250 SX-F in supercross in 2021, finishing 18th in the 250SX East Region. He joined the PRMX team during the off-season.
#161 Justin Thompson
Notes: Thompson missed all of supercross in 2021 due to a torn ACL and meniscus but is back with the team for another season.
#500 Julien Benek
Notes: Benek signed with the team during the off-season and will make his AMA Supercross debut during the 250SX East Region.
Madd Parts/Double Eagle MX/Namura Technologies Kawasaki
The team has Joan Cros and team owner Bubba Pauli in the 450SX Class as Josh Cartwright joins the team to race the 250SX East Region.
#519 Josh Cartwright
Notes: Cartwright missed a majority of 2021 due to a fractured ankle the month prior to the season’s start. He made one main event in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the PR-MX Kawasaki team.
Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing
Jesse Flock and Richard Taylor are racing 250SX West, and the team will have Luca Marsalisi racing 250SX East Region.
#172 Luca Marsalisi
Notes: Marsalisi will make his professional racing debut with the team on Saturday.
Professional Journey (TPJ) Racing Team
The TPJ Racing Team will have #89 Lane Shaw, #242Garrett Hoffman, and #645 Colby Copp (250SX West). Ted Parks will also transport bikes for the following riders #84 Scott Meshey, #512 Austin Cozadd, #152 Hunter Calle, #411 Wyatt Liebeck, #711 Tristan Lane, and #162 Max Sanford (250SX West Region).
Invictus Speed Crew
Last year the team had Jake Masterpool as its solo rider. This year, the team will have two riders: Ramy Alves and Caio Lopes aboard KTM motorcycles.
#70 Ramy Alves
Notes: Alves spend time with the JMC squad as a fill-in rider. He finished 19th in the 250SX West Region and joins the Invictus crew for 2022 to race the 250SX East Region.
#431 Caio Lopes
Notes: Caio Lopes will make his AMA Supercross debut in the 250SX East Region.
3D Racing Yamaha
Devin Simonson and Hunter Calle will pilot 3D Racing Yamaha YZ250F models.
#76 Devin Simonson
Notes: Simonson raced for the PRMX Kawasaki team in 2021 supercross but joined the 3D Racing Yamaha late in 2021 Pro Motocross.
#152 Hunter Calle
Calle joined the team for 2022 supercross.
Other Notable Free Agents And Privateers
#38 Joshua Varize
Notes: Varize was a notable standout rider in 2021 where he finished seventh in the 250SX East Championship in his rookie year of supercross. We hear Varize is likely lining up for the East again this year with some help from Husqvarna.
#72 John Short
Notes: Short raced for the Bar X Suzuki team in supercross 2021 but will be on a self-supported Honda CRF250R for 2022.
#243 Hardy Munoz
Notes: Munoz raced with the Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha team in 2021 but will be on solo on a Kawasaki KX250 this season.
#285 Marshal Weltin
Notes: Weltin raced in Canada with the THOR Kawasaki team but is set to privateer-it on an SRS-backed Yamaha YZ250F.
#330 AJ Catanzaro
Notes: Catanzaro is back in the 250SX class and will be on a Moto Academy-backed CRF250R for the start of the season, but he said he wants to compete at least twice this year on 125 two-strokes.
