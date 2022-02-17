This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads east to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here’s who will, and won’t be, racing for the seventh gate drop of the season.

450SX CLASS

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss is hoping to be back racing somewhere around Daytona or Detroit. He’s been sidelined thus far after hurting his collarbone and ankle before the season.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: An injured knee will keep Cianciarulo out for all of supercross.

Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Hill, who was filling in for Bloss, fractured his hip and pelvis during qualifying at A3. He’s out for the foreseeable future.

Alex Martin – Finger | In

Comment: Martin sustained a big puncture wound on his finger last week in his heat race when Dylan Ferrandis’ rear wheel came into him. He plans on trying press day and going from there, but also told us he does not want to miss his hometown race this weekend.