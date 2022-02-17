Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Blud Lubricants: Over 100 Years of Product Formulation and Racing Experience

February 17, 2022 12:00pm | by:
Blud Lubricants: Over 100 Years of Product Formulation and Racing Experience

If you ask around the pits, you’ll hear nothing but raves about Blud Lubricants—and for good reason. With over 100 years of racing and performance lubricants formulation and blending experience, they’ve been making severe-duty synthetics since 1983. They have a really exemplary racer support program, and they’re American through and through.

Specializing in synthetic oils and lubricants for precision vehicles, Blud covers a huge span of racing disciplines, from dirt track to drag racing, supercross to karting, enduro to high-speed boating. Their products are engineered and manufactured here in the States with a focus on handling heat and humidity better than their competitors, working with the highest-quality base materials and additives available to create their Bludline system, which helps oils retain their protective qualities under the toughest, most strenuous conditions.

  • Blud Lubricants
  • Blud Lubricants

Right now, no fewer than 28 Monster Energy Supercross athletes are running Blud products—about 20 percent of the night show, and a full 60 percent of privateers. Through their Racer Support program, they support more than 2,000 racers nationwide, across a variety of disciplines. The program offers a discount on every purchase, along with some great Blud swag.

Based in Ohio, Blud’s products are manufactured at their state-of-the-art plant in Illinois, and they’ve got distribution facilities in Ohio and Arizona. Let’s dive into their moto-focused product lineup:

Scorpion Blud: An endurance monster motorcycle oil, it’s an mPAO-base oil product that resists oxidation up to ten times as long as typical synthetic motorcycle oils. Scorpion Blud provides longevity and performance unlike any other product the company has tested.

Scorpion Blud 10W40
Scorpion Blud 10W40 Blud Lubricants

Barracuda Blud: Blud’s newest innovation will be the company’s flagship motorcycle oil, replacing the Pro Series and Pro Elite Series oils beginning in mid-March of this year. Available in viscosities of 0w20, 5w30, 10w40, 10w50, and 15w50, it is designed with a technology unique to Blud and will be the ultimate all-around motorcycle oil for racing and enthusiast riding. In the lab and in live testing, Barracuda Blud shows superior heat protection while resisting oxidation up to four times as long as its competitors.

Barracuda Blud SAE 10W40
Barracuda Blud SAE 10W40 Blud Lubricants

Blud has a full product line of suspension fluids, chain lubes, degreasers, detailers, wash and Blud logo gear. To find out more about all these, their support program, and much more, check out their website and give them a follow on Instagram.

  • Blud Lubricants
  • Blud Lubricants
  • Blud Lubricants

Supercross Racers Running Blud in 2022

450SX

Alex Ray
Cade Clason
Bubba Pauli
Joan Cros
Bryson Gardner
Scotty Wennerstrom
Nick Schmidt
Deven Raper
Tristan Lane

250SX West

Logan Karnow
McClellan Hile
David Pulley
Chris Howell
Wyatt Lyonsmith
Logan Leitzel
Addison Emory

250SX East

Henry Miller
Josh Cartwright
Jace Kessler
Luke Neese
Jeremy Hand
Hunter Calle
Dylan Hess
Ramyller Alves
Caio Lopes
Nathen LaPorte
Jared Lesher
Ryan Peters
Ryder Floyd
John Short

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now