Blud Lubricants: Over 100 Years of Product Formulation and Racing Experience

If you ask around the pits, you’ll hear nothing but raves about Blud Lubricants—and for good reason. With over 100 years of racing and performance lubricants formulation and blending experience, they’ve been making severe-duty synthetics since 1983. They have a really exemplary racer support program, and they’re American through and through.

Specializing in synthetic oils and lubricants for precision vehicles, Blud covers a huge span of racing disciplines, from dirt track to drag racing, supercross to karting, enduro to high-speed boating. Their products are engineered and manufactured here in the States with a focus on handling heat and humidity better than their competitors, working with the highest-quality base materials and additives available to create their Bludline system, which helps oils retain their protective qualities under the toughest, most strenuous conditions.