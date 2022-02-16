Stat of the Week: Stuck in a Struggle Webb
Cooper Webb is currently in his worst orange slump since joining KTM prior to the 2019 season. The two-time champ and his teammates Aaron Plessinger and Marvin Musquin are all three on an all-new generation KTM and have been struggling to find their groove so far. Webb finished second at the opener but has finished 7-4-8-8-8 in the five races since. Those five consecutive races off the podium are the most non-podium finishes in a row for Webb in his time with KTM. In fact, in the first six rounds of this season, Webb has finished off the podium more times than he did in the three previous full championships of 17 rounds since joining KTM!
Here is a breakdown of Webb’s non-podium finishes since the start of 2019—most of which have come in the first five rounds.
With his 5th consecutive finish outside the top three, Cooper Webb now has more non-podiums in 6 races so far in 2022 than he did in all of:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 15, 2022
2021: 4 non-podium finishes (450SX champ)
2020: 4 non-podium finishes
2019: 4 non-podium finishes (450SX champ)#Supercross#SX2022pic.twitter.com/2Ko5SAcP1m
Our guy Aaron Hansel tipped me off to this one, so shout-out to A-Aron! I dug in some more…
Through 6 rounds of 2022: 5 non-podium finishes | 0 wins
Worst finish: 8th (three times at round 4, 5, & 6)
2021: 4 total non-podium finishes | 8 wins | 450SX Champion
3 in the first five rounds, 1 in the final 12 rounds
Worst finish: 9th (round 1)
2020: 4 total non-podium finishes | 4 wins | 2nd in 450SX
2 in the first five rounds, 2 in the final 12 rounds
Worst finish: 12th (twice at round 2 and round 8)
2019: 4 total non-podium finishes | 7 wins | 450SX Champion
3 in the first five rounds, 1 in the final 12 rounds
Worst finish: 10th (at round 2)
Stat of the Week, Part 2: Win-Less Webb
To further point out the struggles of Webb, he has not won since the 2021 season finale, meaning today there have been six 450SX main events since his last win, tying his second-longest win-less streak since he first won in 450SX. Webb has three win-less streaks with at least six events between wins, one of which he is in now. If he doesn't win on Saturday, it will be at least seven races between wins, which would tie his longest win-less streak since his maiden 450SX main event win in 2019. Since he won his maiden 450SX race in 2019, his longest streaks without race wins have been:
7 races between wins: 2019 round 16 (won) to 2020 round 6 (next win)
6 races between wins: 2020 round 13 (won) to 2021 round 3 (next win)
6 races between wins: 2021 round 17 (won) to TBD (he has yet to win in the first six rounds)
The difference in this win-less drought is that Webb is not finishing second or third like he usually had during the other gaps between wins, he is finishing outside of the top five. You have to think Webb will get the ball rolling soon, right? Will he win this weekend in Minnesota or will there be a seventh race between wins for the Red Bull KTM rider as his struggles this year continue?
Seven Years
Vince Friese earned a career-best second place at the sixth round. The veteran rider earned a podium once before, although you might not remember because it was over seven years ago.
Vince Friese's only AMA #Supercross main event podium prior to tonight: third place at 2014 East Rutherford SX on April 26, 2014.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 13, 2022
Tonight at A3: career-best second place. That is 7 years, 9 months, & 17 days (or 2,849 total days) between podiums for Friese. #SX2022#2022A3SX
Career Bests
The following riders earned career-best finishes on the night: Friese (second), Carson Brown (fifth), Robbie Wageman (seventh), Derek Kelley (eighth), Ryan Surratt (10th), Kaeden Amerine (11th), Devin Harriman (13th), and shout out to Tre Fierro, who recorded a 14th in his first career 250SX main event.
Penalty Report
Per the AMA post-race penalty report, the following riders were penalized at the sixth round.
250SX Class
Rider: Colby Copp #645
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Track Cut
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Christopher Prebula #995
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Failed Sound Check
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Addison Emory #538
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Devin Harriman #216
Session: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
Violation: Stopping on Track
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Garrett Marchbanks #35
Session: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
Violation: Failed Sound Check
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
450SX Class
Rider:Dean Wilson #15
Session: 450SX Heat 2
Violation: Track Cut
Penalty: Loss of 1 Position
Jerry’s Kit of the Week
For A3, Jerry Robin and his sponsors put together a Los Angeles Lakers kit.
Quote from the Paddock
450SX
Jason Anderson | 1st in 450SX
“From the fastest qualifying time to leading every lap of the heat race and the Main Event, we had a great day. In the Main, I grabbed my second holeshot of the night and immediately had pressure from Eli [Tomac]. The track was demanding and our speed was fast so I knew it would be a tough race but, my KX450SR took everything I threw at it and battles like that are what supercross is all about. While it was tough for us on the track, I had a blast fighting for the win and it sounded like the fans were absolutely loving the race. All things considered; I think that was one of my best main events ever.”
Eli Tomac | 2nd in 450SX
“It was another good podium for us. It wasn’t a win, but I fought as hard as I could. I tried to take the lead early in the race and made a quick move on Jason (Anderson) for one jump, but he was able to get back right underneath me right away. I was really strong in the whoops the first half of the race, and then I made one mistake and lost a little bit of my edge. That’s where I felt like I lost the ground tonight – the whoops because it was my advantage. At the same time, once I made that mistake, I was like, ‘alright, maybe I need to back it down, too, and just stay consistent.’ It was a solid night on points, and I’m looking forward to going east.”
Justin Barcia | 3rd in 450SX
"It’s definitely good to be back here on the podium. The heat race was so good tonight but I’m a little disappointed with the way I rode in the Main Event – Jason and Eli had a great race. I got a decent start and fought through the pack pretty good, so a lot of positives for sure. I had a lot of fun and the track was awesome!”
Malcolm Stewart | 4th in 450SX
“I felt like the entire day was good. I already knew the track was going to be really dry and slick because we already did two races and this was the final round. I felt like the biggest factor of tonight was the whoops and I just tried to be smart – this was one of those races where you could gain some and lose a lot, so I’m happy with taking another top-five finish. We’re definitely keeping the ball rolling.”
Marvin Musquin | 5th in 450SX
“I felt like I was right there all day – the speed was good and the feeling was good. In the Main, I got a decent start and put myself in a great position in third behind Tomac. Unfortunately, I went into the inside and hit a lapper and went down and lost a lot of ground. I’m really happy with the way that I fought and rode but without the mistake it would have been a podium tonight. It hurts a little but we have to look at the positive, which was the speed and the fight I had.”
Dylan Ferrandis | 6th in 450SX
“It was another bad night for me. I had a big crash in my heat race and had to go through the LCQ. I was pretty sore, but I fought as hard as I could and finished sixth. It’s really frustrating to have these tough weekends. We’re going to keep working and try to get back on the podium.”
Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 450 team co-owner Brad Hoffman:
“It was a great way to end the West Coast swing in Anaheim. Eli continued to display great qualifying speed, starts, and racecraft tonight and was able to extend his points lead. Dylan also had a great comeback from a big crash after the start of his heat race. He was pretty sore but gritted his way to win the LCQ and score a sixth-place finish in the main event. We expect to see him back to the podium soon. Also, we would like to congratulate Jeremy (Coker) and his wife on the arrival of their first child.”
Chase Sexton | 7th in 450SX
“Anaheim 3 was a challenge all day. I didn't feel that great with the whoops section or the track itself; it wasn’t a good combination for me. I felt decent halfway through the main event and then made some mistakes, got squirrely a few times and lost ground. It was a frustrating night for me; I lost a good amount of points. I’m going to have to turn it back up when we go East. I’m going back to Florida this week, so I'm happy to go home and get back to a normal schedule. Hopefully we can crank out some wins. Overall, I’m proud to get out of here healthy with how treacherous the track was, and I look forward to Minneapolis.”
Cooper Webb | 8th in 450SX
“It wasn’t the best night, I’m still struggling with some stuff, but we charged hard all day. I got a decent start in the main and kind of got shuffled back. It’s not where we want to be by any means but I rode to the best of my ability tonight with what I’ve got, so we’ll go to Minneapolis and see if we can turn it around.”
Aaron Plessinger | 9th in 450SX
Aaron Plessinger: “I was feeling really good for tonight. I actually qualified the best I have this year and I rode well in the heat race, ended up second. In the main, I was feeling really good and confident but I just got out there and didn’t ride like myself – I made a lot of mistakes and just didn’t execute. I need to be better. I’m going to work on it this week and come out swinging in Minneapolis.”
Ken Roczen | 11th in 450SX
“Our weekend at Anaheim 3 was honestly a disaster. I was really uncomfortable all day. It doesn’t help that they’ve been building the track gnarlier than maybe even any other year, so It’s just a bunch of stuff collapsing and it’s just not good right now. Nonetheless, I'm going to continue working on myself and try to improve every weekend. We have to find a bike setup that works for me. It’s definitely not enough right now in order to compete with those guys out there. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we’re not giving up.”
Dean Wilson | 12th in 450SX
"My night was a little bit rough. I qualified well but I crashed in my heat race and had to go to the LCQ, which is never ideal. After that, I was far outside on the gate and was just kind of in traffic the whole time and the best I could do is 12th. I really struggled in the main with flow, I felt like I was kind of fighting my bike everywhere. Not my best night but we’ll work on trying to be better.”
Brandon Hartranft | 15th in 450SX
"In the main event I was riding pretty aggressively in the beginning. I had a little battle with another rider. I tried showing a wheel on him and trying to be a little more aggressive and hang with the boys. Then I started making mistakes. Because of that I got out of my rhythm. So, for not riding that well in the main, 15th is pretty solid."
Adam Enticknap | 22nd in 450SX
"I rode a lot better and was more consistent. I was flowing with the track. There was a really long set of whoops this weekend that were treacherous. That's my strong suit so I hammered those out. It was definitely beneficial for me to have such a long set of whoops, being that I'm so big."
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Dustin Pipes:
"I’m happy that all three guys were in the main event competing, but I can't help but feel we left a little on the table. Brandon is on the verge of the next level and we are pushing for him to break through. Justin got sick during the week and spent the whole day managing his sickness. He is very talented, and we need to work together as a team so he can perform at his best. Adam rode to his potential and I’m hoping this will put him on a roll throughout the rest of the season. The team worked well together and were ready to take on the east coast swing."
250SX
Christian Craig | 1st in 250SX
“It was a good day here in Anaheim. Practice went well, and I was gelling with the track, feeling comfortable. I got off to a good start in my heat race and put in my laps. Then in the main event - I really focused on my start. I knew if I could check that one off, then the rest would kind of play out by itself, and I'd be in a good spot. I was able to get into the lead in the second turn, and from there, I just focused on my laps. The track was pretty crazy, and some of the rhythm sections and the whoops were sketchy, but I was able to just do my laps and let the rest play out behind me. We get a little break now, and we’ll try and keep the momentum going for Seattle.”
Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“Anaheim sent us into the 250SX West break feeling pretty good! We started the day off qualifying very well, with Christian getting pole and Nate qualifying fourth. In a stacked Heat 2, Christian quickly got into the lead to cruise to the win. Then in the main, he once again got off to a great start and found himself in the lead very early. Christian was able to avoid the many crashes that seemed to be happening all over the track and come home with a very substantial lead for another win.”
Michael Mosiman | 3rd in 250SX
“It was a tough race for me. I made a couple of silly mistakes, and I’ve got to clean that stuff up but it’s fuel to the fire. After some post-race reflecting, it really lit a fuse under me and it’s going to be good going into this off-season break to have a lot of motivation. Tough nights like these but it’s hard to be too mad when you’re in front of fans like this.”
Hunter Lawrence | 18th in 250SX
“It was obviously a bit of a scare, with what could’ve been something pretty bad, but it checked out to be all okay as far as my body is concerned. We were really going for the win, so we were laying it out there. Second place seemed like the easy option, as we had extended a pretty good gap on third, but I was pushing for the win – I felt like that was a pretty defining race in the championship, and I wanted to go for it. The whoops were super-gnarly, and going at full speed and pushing as fast as you can every lap, it’s how the sport can be sometimes. I’m thankful to the team for supporting me.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“Tonight was rough for us. Hunter was riding amazing, and it looked to be his night to have a great battle with Christian for the win. He was doing everything he needed to do to keep Christian [Craig] honest in the main event, including get the good start with him, until the whoops ended up biting him. The track was tough tonight, especially the whoops; everybody was struggling in them, even the winners. It seems like when they’re built that way, the whoops only last for a certain amount of time and can’t handle the amount of riders during the day without getting completely destroyed. The 450 guys had the worst end of it, because the whoops were really bad at the end of the main event. Luckily, we survived the track, but the result was not what we were hoping for. Both riders had a tough time making it through the pack after bad starts. It was a hectic day, and I think we’re all glad to be heading East. We’ll keep working, and we’ll fight back at the next race in Minneapolis. We’re all excited to have Jett back in the truck and racing as well. Onward and upward.”
Nate Thrasher | 21st in 250SX
“It was another tough night for me. I felt like I was riding well and had the speed, but unfortunately, another rider went down in front of me, and I had nowhere to go. I’m really bummed. It’s not how I wanted to finish the West Coast run, but we have a break and will get back to work and regroup.”
Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“Although Nate didn’t get off to a good start in Heat 1, he fought back to finish second. Nate was doing great in the main when another rider went down in the whoops in front of him, causing him to go down also. He remounted the bike but was unable to finish the race. Overall we are very happy to go into the break with a healthy points lead. We’re also very excited to start the 250SX East Championship next weekend in Minneapolis to show how hard those boys have been working!”
Jalek Swoll | 22nd in 250SX
“It was a short night but I felt good and I’m thankful to be leaving from the crash healthy. I felt good – like I got back up to how I was feeling before the crash at A1. I made some good passes at the beginning and felt like I was on that forward charge and the whoops bit me and bit me quick. It’s all good, I’m going into this break with my head down and we’ll get back to being on one of these top-three steps.”
Carson Mumford | Did not race night show in 250SX, Injured
"Unfortunately, my shoulder was still in bad condition from last weekend. I tried to tough it out through the pain, but I could only do a couple laps in practice. Because of that we had to call it a night."