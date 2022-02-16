Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Ready for 2022

Seewer will again spearhead the charge in MXGP. The five-time FIM Motocross World Championship silver medalist hopes to build on the same Grand Prix winning form he showed at the end of last season. "The MXGP class will be super tough again this year as well, so my goal for 2022 is to get the best out of myself at every single race to be on the podium as much as possible" he explained, "I feel like I'm on a level at the moment I've never really been before so this sounds yeah good to me, but you know after, we will see the competition because nobody ever sleeps they all improve!"

Seewer's search for World Championship glory will not come without a challenge from his highly acclaimed teammate Coldenhoff, who is also motivated to collect more pieces of podium silverware. "The ultimate goal has always been the same," the Dutchman said, "I live to win. For sure it's difficult, I mean if you look at the field you know it's very very competitive, but I think the most important thing is to stay consistent be all the time up there every single weekend that's with only one goal, and that's to win."

As for the rookie, Renaux has quickly become the posterchild of Yamaha's strong strategy to develop the next generation of MXGP champions from within its own ranks. The young Frenchman has been with Yamaha for more than a decade and has secured two world titles on his way up to the very top of the Yamaha Racing pyramid. "It's really nice to be a Factory rider in my rookie season in 450," he smiled, "I really love the bike and the behavior of the engine really suits my style so I can be more clean and more safe and secure on the bike. I think I'm going to make a big step and I will make a big improvement this season again."