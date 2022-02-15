After winning the opener, Roczen came to round two holding the red plate as the series leader. He crashed twice in the whoops at round two in Oakland, and later said the team will be working to find a better setup for the whoops seen at the first few rounds, which have been tougher than usual. He was knocked down by Jason Anderson while running third at the next race, and then again was tagged by Anderson while leading round four, also in Anaheim. At the Glendale, Arizona Triple Crown, he started the first race in second but drifted back to 4-6-7 scores and fifth overall.

Roczen is never known to hold his feelings back, and he was brutally honest in his post-race synopsis from Glendale.

“The Glendale Triple Crown was another rough one on my end," he stated. "My starts were mediocre at best, and with those types of races, it's tough to make something happen. I feel like I wasn't riding like myself, and in general I wasn’t feeling comfortable out on the track. I'm still working to try and get everything together, but Glendale was definitely not it. I got fifth overall, so it was actually nice to make it through the mains without going down. We definitely need some work. I'm trying to get consistent during the week and gain some confidence, but we’re still figuring out the bike a little bit. We went back to my setup from last year; it's good in some areas but also creates problems in others, and my starts with it weren’t that great. I'm still working on myself and with the team to bring it on the weekend. We haven't really had the greatest test days during the week, so then going into the weekend and trying to be super-confident and trusting in my abilities is really tough to do. We simply have to be better, and we’re working on it. We're going to go into another week of training, figure some stuff out and head on to Anaheim.”