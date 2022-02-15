Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Brandon Hartranft's Twisted Tea Suzuki RM-Z450

February 15, 2022 6:00pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer and Twister Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki's Travis Soules take a deep dive into Brandon Hartranft's 2022 Suzuki RM-Z450 race bike. Given that this is the premiere Suzuki 450 team for 2022, Suzuki factory has given the program some factory parts like a factory ECU and works transmission components, as well as factory Showa Noleen suspension internals. Those factory parts then are nicely paired with engines by Twisted Development, titanium chassis bolts, Xtrig clamps, and so much more. Hear Keefer and Soules discuss how they adjust this machine for Hartranft, who at 190 pounds, is one of the bigger riders in the paddock.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

