The California swing is done and dusted for Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2022 so we take one final look back at what happened at Anaheim 3. From Ken Roczen's dead last start, to Jason Anderson putting together an excellent sequence of corners to keep Eli Tomac behind him, there was plenty to talk about in the 450SX class from Anaheim.

But the 250SX class provided the most fireworks as several riders went down in the whoops including Hunter Lawrence. Lawrence checked out as all okay afterwards but his DNF might have put the championship out of reach. Michael Mosiman, Jalek Swoll, and several others also had issues and we look at it all to figure out what happened on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

