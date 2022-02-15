After a ninth in the final 250SX East Region standings, Mitchell Oldenburg thought his supercross career was over following the 2021 season. He even started looking into regular jobs to start supporting his family. Then Tony Alessi gave him a call. Alessi, the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda Team Manager, felt that “Freckle” still had something left in the tank, and his team could help him push back toward the podium. Freckle took the call and took the offer, and even navigated moving back to California while he and his wife also stood on standby for the birth of their second child. It was a hectic off-season but it was worth it. MCR put Oldenburg on a 450 for the West Coast races to get some real race prep for the 250SX East series. He’s been rock solid, making the main in every event he has shown up for (he missed round two due to COVID-19) and finishing between 13th and 19th at each race. The goal was to stay healthy and get in gate drops to be ready to contend in 250 East. Remember, he’ll be on the same bike as Vince Friese, a machine that has proven very effective so far this year.

Steve Matthes caught up to Oldenburg after the Anaheim 3 round.

Racer X: Freckle! Don’t feel bad about crashing. There were 44 guys in the two main events and probably 35 of them went down at some point.

Mitchell Oldenburg: Yeah and I’m lucky mine was just a tip over. It’s hard to focus on tonight when next weekend is what really counts.

That’s what’s running through your head a little bit?

It’s been running through my head the last couple of weeks. I’ve been riding the 250 during the week, and I’ve been riding it…man, I feel like it’s the best I’ve ever rode the 250.