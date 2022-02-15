Kyle Peters has done it! For the third consecutive season, the Phoenix Racing Honda rider claimed the Kicker AMA Arenacross title. The title gives Phoenix Racing Honda four straight titles, after Jace Owen won the 2019 title with the Honda-backed team and Peters has now claimed the 2020, 2021, and 2022 titles.

The following press release is from Kicker AMA Arenacross:

Tulsa, Oklahoma—The Kicker AMA Arenacross hosted its 2022 AMA Series Championship in Denver, Colorado on Saturday night. It was preceded by Round 9 on Friday evening at the National Western Events Center. The championship weekend closed out with one of the most exciting races of the series. The 450 Pro Main on Saturday night saw a lot of drama and a lot of action, including a come from behind win by the champion, Kyle Peters. It also brought out one of the best hard enduro and Endurocross athletes, Cody Webb, who tried his hand at Arenacross racing for the first time ever.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Kyle Peters, swept the four pro mains across the weekend, bringing his total Arenacross wins to 54 all time. He also secured his official AMA Arenacross Championship title, his third in a row and fourth for the Phoenix Racing Honda team (Jace Owen won the Arenacross title in 2019 for the Phoenix Racing Honda team). Teammate Cullin Park finished fifth overall in the 2022 AMA Arenacross Series.

Kyle Bitterman, of the Lasting Impression Race Team, returned to the final two rounds, after missing the two previous rounds for the birth of his son. Bitterman had three podium finishes on the weekend and took second overall in the 2022 AMA Arenacross Series. Bitterman’s teammate, Wristin Grigg, finished third overall in the 2022 AMA Arenacross Series.

Aside from the excitement brought to the weekend by the AMA National Championship titles, having the likes of Cody Webb in attendance was another memorable element. The FactoryONE Sherco rider made a last-minute decision to try his hand at Arenacross racing on his EnduroCross / SuperEnduro practice bike. The bike was complete with super soft suspension, 18 inch rear wheel, hand guards and a headlight. This wasn't the most ideal setup for jumps and whoops but he showed what a diversified rider he is.

On Friday night, Webb qualified for both main events and finished 12th and 14th overall. Saturday evening, Webb qualified for the 250 Pro Main by way of the Last Chance Qualifier race, which he won on the final lap. Webb put on an impressive showing for his first ever Arenacross race and added to the atmosphere of the weekend.

The 250 Pro heat races kicked off Round 9 on Friday evening at the National Western Events Center. Phoenix Racing Honda teammates Peters and Park both took the overall spot in their respective heat. The 450 Pro heat races followed the former, with Peters securing a win in heat one and Ben LaMay taking the victory in the second heat.

250 Pro Heat Results

Heat One: (1) Kyle Peters (2) Kyle Bitterman (3) Wristin Grigg (4) Devin Xindaris (5) Collin Hinrichs

Heat Two: (1) Cullin Park (2) Ben LaMay (3) Brandon Marley (4) Brendan Sipple (5) Adam Conway

450 Pro Heat Results

Heat One: (1) Kyle Peters (2) Kyle Bitterman (3) Wristin Grigg (4) Brendan Sipple (5) Nate Mason

Heat Two: (1) Ben LaMay (2) Cullin Park (3) Collin Hinrichs (4) Devin Xindaris (5) Jake Bork

250 Pro LCQ Results: (1) Jake Bork (2) Cody Webb (3) Carlos Short (4) Jurek Rubalcava

450 Pro LCQ Results: (1) Mitchell Gifford (2) Brandon Marley (3) Adam Conway (4) Cody Webb

The first main race of Round Nine was the 250 Pro Main. Kyle Peters took the holeshot and jumped out to an early lead. He continued his dominance on the 2022 Series retaining the lead throughout the 12 laps and securing the P1 spot. Bitterman and Park battled most of the race for the second spot. Bitterman, who rode well the entire race, was able to stay ahead of Park and finish second in the race. Park crossed the finish line right behind him and took third.

Up next was the 450 Pro Main. Mitchell Gifford got a good start off the gate alongside Peters. Peters and Gifford battled the first lap side-by-side, with Bitterman, Park and Grigg not far behind. Peters started to pull away from the pack, leaving a close battle between Gifford, Bitterman and Park behind him. In the seventh lap, Bitterman made a push through the whoops to pass Gifford and take second, and unfortunately went down in the process, allowing Park to pass him. He was able to get back up quickly and continue pushing. This led to a battle between Park and Gifford for second. Park makes a move on Gifford right before the finish line on the tenth lap to take second. Meanwhile, Lamay had been climbing the leaderboard and snuck in behind Gifford. The battle was now for third place between Gifford and Lamay. These two were neck and neck for the remainder of the race, on the last turn before the finish line Gifford tried to sneak inside to pass Lamay but was unsuccessful and crashed in the process. Lamay grabbed the final podium spot, and Bitterman snuck by Gifford for fourth. Gifford finished fifth overall.