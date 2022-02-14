Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson has had an amazing start to the 2022. He now has two wins in six starts, impressive when you consider that prior to this year he had not won a race since March 2018. His jump to the green machines and some new scenery has worked wonders, further stamped on Saturday night when he held off long-time nemesis Eli Tomac for the race win. He spoke about it in the post-race media press conference.

Jason, taking your second win of the season, how would you describe that race?

Jason Anderson: It was a tough one, just mentally. The track was tough. The whoops were super technical. For me, getting the holeshot and leading the whole race is just tough on you in general, and especially with Eli behind me. As it would show from the past, he’s relentless and he’s a tough one to keep behind you. It was tough for me, but just pushing and trying to hit my marks and stuff like that. It was tough, but we were able to make it happen.

Talk about that track. The whoops alone seemed death-defying every lap. Just the dirt was pretty brutal, it looked like. What was the track like for you actually being out there?

For Anaheim 3, it was actually pretty rutted. I was actually really impressed because usually by the time we get to the third one, the dirt is kind of baked and it’s really hard-packed. In that main event, the Dirt Wurx guys kept the track really good. I will say those whoops were very tough. Getting the start was crucial for me, because I didn’t want to go through the whoops in the middle of the pack because it just would make me nervous. I was able to get out front. I was hitting the whoops on the right, and I felt like Eli was catching me a little bit, then I started going to the left. Then by the end of the race, I don't think there was really a good line and I think we all had some moments in them. It was a brutal track. It was steep, too. I think this was the steepest rhythms and everything that we’ve had so far this year.