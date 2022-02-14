Kris Keefer grabs SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda mechanic Shawn Ulikowski and details the goods on Justin Brayton's 2022 race machine. The 37-year-old veteran of the sport has seen a lot of changes to motorcycles throughout his career and Keefer discusses with Ulikowski about how Brayton chooses to setup his bike along with the many components the team uses to find more comfort for the #10.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

GALLERY