Let’s talk race craft a little bit. There’s been a lot of things said about how you race your motorcycle. I’m not here to talk about that. Who do you model your race craft after? Who have you taken some tips from in that regard or have you?

I’ve always looked up to all the guys. I try to take the good from all the old pros and the current guys, too. I’m just racing as hard as I can every time the gate drops. It might make some of these guys a little irritated sometimes, but I’m just trying as hard as I can every time I’m out there.

Usually, we’ll ask how people’s days were and all that stuff. I actually want to ask how the last seven years and nine months have been for you, because that was the last time you were on the podium! So, how does it feel to finally get yourself up there on the box like this?

Honestly, I was starting to think it wasn’t going to happen. I think I’ve heard the word “podium” so many times over the last six months thinking that’s kind of the goal. I kind of blew a few over the last few weeks. I kind of had a couple locked up and blew them. Tonight, I was super nervous that whole race because it felt like everything played out to where I had it, and it was probably the worst riding I’ve done all year. We were kind of all racing the track tonight, and that might have helped me a little bit stay locked in and just get through it. I was definitely nervous, stiff, and just happy to see that white flag and then the checkered flag and get it done with. Hopefully now moving forward, when we get back on the little bike in six weeks or whatever it is, I can loosen up a little bit and know that I’ve got one done and ride a little bit more like myself when we get out there.

Now that you’ve finally got that monkey off your back, what was the biggest thing that you really learned from those races earlier this year?

Man, I don't know. It was just weird little stuff going wrong. Now, I think the next race is Seattle on the 250 and that’s kind of our team’s hometown race. I’m excited there. It’s like the pressure is off to get on the box. Go out there and just let it eat and have some fun. We’re kind of out of the championship thing. Christian is riding so good. I’m looking forward to getting on the 450 and then getting back on the 250 with no pressure. Let’s just go see how good I can ride.