Been a wild seven days for SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Vince Friese. After a high-profile incident with Christian Craig last weekend in Glendale, he survived a tough track with brutal whoops in Anaheim to finally lock down a podium finish at round six of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. It’s been a long time coming and Friese admits the pressure to finally close was there during the final laps.
He spoke about it all during the post-race press conference.
Vince, with the break coming up, you just got on the podium for the first time this year. We’re going into a break. Are you happy to just keep going?
Vince Friese: So, for me, I’m going to hop on the 450 Monday morning and we’re going to race Minneapolis on the 450. I got to ride the bike once last week and had a blast. Honestly, it’s pretty cool to be able to change it up in the middle of the year and kind of get rid of that monotony that you get of same bike, same track, week after week. Going to go mix it up with the 450 guys. I’m really looking forward to it.
Have you given any thought to instead of going to 450 hosting some clinics specifically on doing starts? It does seem to be your forte, and I think even some of your competition would attend some of those.
I think I’m going to put on a clinic in the 450 Class next weekend. We’re going to have some fun with those guys.
Let’s talk race craft a little bit. There’s been a lot of things said about how you race your motorcycle. I’m not here to talk about that. Who do you model your race craft after? Who have you taken some tips from in that regard or have you?
I’ve always looked up to all the guys. I try to take the good from all the old pros and the current guys, too. I’m just racing as hard as I can every time the gate drops. It might make some of these guys a little irritated sometimes, but I’m just trying as hard as I can every time I’m out there.
Usually, we’ll ask how people’s days were and all that stuff. I actually want to ask how the last seven years and nine months have been for you, because that was the last time you were on the podium! So, how does it feel to finally get yourself up there on the box like this?
Honestly, I was starting to think it wasn’t going to happen. I think I’ve heard the word “podium” so many times over the last six months thinking that’s kind of the goal. I kind of blew a few over the last few weeks. I kind of had a couple locked up and blew them. Tonight, I was super nervous that whole race because it felt like everything played out to where I had it, and it was probably the worst riding I’ve done all year. We were kind of all racing the track tonight, and that might have helped me a little bit stay locked in and just get through it. I was definitely nervous, stiff, and just happy to see that white flag and then the checkered flag and get it done with. Hopefully now moving forward, when we get back on the little bike in six weeks or whatever it is, I can loosen up a little bit and know that I’ve got one done and ride a little bit more like myself when we get out there.
Now that you’ve finally got that monkey off your back, what was the biggest thing that you really learned from those races earlier this year?
Man, I don't know. It was just weird little stuff going wrong. Now, I think the next race is Seattle on the 250 and that’s kind of our team’s hometown race. I’m excited there. It’s like the pressure is off to get on the box. Go out there and just let it eat and have some fun. We’re kind of out of the championship thing. Christian is riding so good. I’m looking forward to getting on the 450 and then getting back on the 250 with no pressure. Let’s just go see how good I can ride.
Last week was obviously a crazy week, and this weekend I believe is a career best. What do you do to stay level-headed between the emotions?
Like I said, the main event was tough for me, just because I’ve been so close and blown it for the last few weeks in a row. So, keeping my focus was really difficult throughout that main event. Maybe the track being so tough tonight kind of helped me with that because it was almost like if you lift your focus at all you were going to get bit real quick. It just kind of helped me lock in a little bit. I was peeking at the board every lap, counting down the time and seeing where all the other guys were at. It was tough to stay somewhat locked in for the whole time. It wasn’t my best riding but got through it.
Previous years you’ve spent in the 450 Class. This year you stepped down to the 250. What are the biggest surprises you’ve learned from the 250 Class, the biggest differences? Then going back to the 450 next week, what are some of the things you’ve learned that you’re going to take back to it?
If anything, it just gave me kind of a boost of not really confidence, but just made me feel good to be up front every weekend, and obviously now to be up on the box and accomplish a couple goals. It just kind of gave me some energy, I think the team some energy. We’re going to bring that over to the 450 class next week and bring it back down into this class when we get back to Seattle and keep having fun. I’m having a blast. The team is having a blast. I’m enjoying it. Keep it rolling.
A lot of noise this week from a lot of sources, fans, all that. How were you able to focus and get to the task at hand? You put in your best result of the year. How were you able to do that?
It honestly made my week a little bit easier. I just stayed away from the phone and anything to do with it and kind of just did a few more reps in the gym, a few more miles on the bicycle or laps on the track, whatever it was, and tried to carry that into this weekend and stay focused. Obviously, being in the position I was in in that main event was the toughest part of the week and the day to just stay focused and click off those laps. There was pressure there for sure to finally get it done. I was counting down the clock there, for sure.
Valentine’s Day on Monday, have you given it any thought?
I have. We planned a big day for Monday. I have to totally dial in my 450 race bike before the truck leaves! [Laughs] It’s going to be a tough Valentine’s Day.
Watch the full 250SX post-race press conference below: