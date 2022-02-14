Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence suffered a scary crash at the Anaheim 3 supercross on Saturday night, going down hard in the whoops while running second in the 250SX main event. After the crash, Lawrence did not return to the race track. We now have an update on his condition via a team press release.

“It was obviously a bit of a scare, with what could’ve been something pretty bad, but it checked out to be all okay as far as my body is concerned," said Lawrence. "We were really going for the win, so we were laying it out there. Second place seemed like the easy option, as we had extended a pretty good gap on third, but I was pushing for the win – I felt like that was a pretty defining race in the championship, and I wanted to go for it. The whoops were super-gnarly, and going at full speed and pushing as fast as you can every lap, it’s how the sport can be sometimes. I’m thankful to the team for supporting me.”

Lawrence came into the race down just eight points on 250SX West leader Christian Craig. The crash knocks him back to third in the series standings, one point behind Michael Mosiman and 29 behind Craig.

Lawrence and the rest of the 250SX West field now get a five-week break. The 250SX East series begins this weekend in Minneapolis.