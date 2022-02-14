Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Hunter Lawrence "all okay" after A3 Crash

February 14, 2022 4:10pm | by:
Hunter Lawrence

Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence suffered a scary crash at the Anaheim 3 supercross on Saturday night, going down hard in the whoops while running second in the 250SX main event. After the crash, Lawrence did not return to the race track. We now have an update on his condition via a team press release.

“It was obviously a bit of a scare, with what could’ve been something pretty bad, but it checked out to be all okay as far as my body is concerned," said Lawrence. "We were really going for the win, so we were laying it out there. Second place seemed like the easy option, as we had extended a pretty good gap on third, but I was pushing for the win – I felt like that was a pretty defining race in the championship, and I wanted to go for it. The whoops were super-gnarly, and going at full speed and pushing as fast as you can every lap, it’s how the sport can be sometimes. I’m thankful to the team for supporting me.”

Lawrence came into the race down just eight points on 250SX West leader Christian Craig. The crash knocks him back to third in the series standings, one point behind Michael Mosiman and 29 behind Craig.

Lawrence and the rest of the 250SX West field now get a five-week break. The 250SX East series begins this weekend in Minneapolis.

Lawrence.
Lawrence.
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
Full Standings
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now