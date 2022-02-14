Blake Baggett's El Chupacabra Ranch For Sale

Remember Blake Baggett's El Chupacabra Ranch facility down in Florida? We haven't heard from Blake since he stopped racing at the end of the 2020 season (and he has not responded to our texts in awhile) but his track and facility is now for sale. You get 74 acres of turn key tracks and buildings, zoned as a private supercross/motocross facility (or, you could buy it and sub divide into houses, but what's the fun in that?)

We've been there and trust us, the place is amazing. Among other factors, we've never seen a Florida facility with this kind of elevation change baked into the outdoor track. Lots of dirt was moved to make this place what it became. Now it can be yours for...well, it's listed at $4,857,000. Maybe you can get a lot of friends in on the deal?