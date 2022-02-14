Blake Baggett's El Chupacabra Ranch For Sale
Remember Blake Baggett's El Chupacabra Ranch facility down in Florida? We haven't heard from Blake since he stopped racing at the end of the 2020 season (and he has not responded to our texts in awhile) but his track and facility is now for sale. You get 74 acres of turn key tracks and buildings, zoned as a private supercross/motocross facility (or, you could buy it and sub divide into houses, but what's the fun in that?)
We've been there and trust us, the place is amazing. Among other factors, we've never seen a Florida facility with this kind of elevation change baked into the outdoor track. Lots of dirt was moved to make this place what it became. Now it can be yours for...well, it's listed at $4,857,000. Maybe you can get a lot of friends in on the deal?
Here's the official text from the Zillow listing.
UNIQUE PROPERTY with so many options!! This property is currently zoned, set up and operated as a Private Motocross/Supercross Training Facility. the Zoning and permit is transferable. 74 ACRES fully fenced featuring a motocross and supercross track, a 6,000 sqft steel building, and an 1,800 sqft water truck building. The main building has three (3) 14x40 ft. Hydraulic Air Craft doors. Inside has a gorgeous 1,000 sq. ft. living quarters consisting of 1 bed, 1 bath, kitchen, and living space. There is also a 750 sqft Shop under air, with a separate bath, Plenty of room for all your equipment, RV, Boat, etc. The Water Truck building is 1,800 sqft with a remote control water fill. Some equipment will convey with the property; please discuss with listing agent for full details. If desired, this property is also platted for a subdivision, single family dwelling up to 2 acres each. There is so much to this property, so book your appointment now to learn more!
One key to know is which equipment will come with the sale. Check out the Zillow listing to contact the agent and find out.
We had some fun times with Blake down at El Chupacabra Ranch. Here are some past videos. We'll miss the place...unless someone else picks it up and we get to visit again.
