You made the move to Florida over the break and now you’ve spent the last month and a bit in California. Are you excited to go home and get the kids and the family back home to a normal routine?

Yeah, get the kids back in school. They had a little nice seven-week break, but I get to drive the truck back in the morning to Florida, so that will be fun. Two-day trip. I’m excited. Get home. This still feels like home to me, California. Just a lot of good vibes here. Going to miss it, but get back to work in Florida and grind out some outdoors for a couple weeks.

Just going into what you have going in these next few weeks, like you said, going to do a little bit of 450 time, how does that transition when you go back to supercross, because it is such a bigger bike, everything going faster?

Yeah. Say I was going 450 to supercross and then back to 250, that would probably be tricky, but now that I’m going outdoors to 450 and then jumping back straight to supercross, so I don't think it will be too much of a problem. It will be short. I think it will be two weeks, maybe a little bit more, of outdoors and then we’ll get straight back to supercross. Our break is tricky. It's weird this year. Usually we get an eight-week break and then it’s two rounds. This year we get five and then we get two, and then another break, and then two. Got to just play it smart. Try to get some outdoor testing in, but then also stay on top of supercross.

Vince and Christian, after what happened last weekend, did you guys talk it through before tonight’s race? Did that bother you, or were you thinking of what happened last weekend tonight?

He sent me a note. Other than that, we haven’t talked.

I saw a hand-shake on the podium.

Yeah, a hand-shake. He sent me a note mid-week. Read that. It's a racing incident. I’ve completely moved on. I’ve got to focus on what was tonight. I can’t dwell on that too long. It was a bummer deal, but those things happen. You’ve just got to learn from it and move on.