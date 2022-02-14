The Anaheim 3 Supercross turned into a race that was as much about surviving as it was racing. Especially in the 250SX class, the championship tides saw a huge flip with so many riders crashing out and it appeared to set the tone for the rest of the main event and the subsequent 450SX main event that followed. Michael Mosiman actually fell in the whoops during that 250SX main event but incredibly made it all the way onto the podium anyway. As for the 450SX class, Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia each found themselves in a position to potentially challenge for the win early, but both appeared content to settle for second and third, respectively, on the night. Afterwards, all three riders spoke to the media in the post-race press conference about a wild night at the races.

Michael Mosiman | 3rd in 250SX Class

Michael, you went down in the whoops. A lot of guys went down in the whoops. What made them so tough tonight?

Michael Mosiman: There was a number of us out there kind of walking the track afterwards. The first five or so weren't all that bad, but there was one nine in or something and it was just a curb all the way across. It was really tricky because it was like they all just looked the same. They all just looked cupped out and edged out to where it was tough to even see where you were going to hit and what line you were going to hit. Sometimes they’re grooved out, and then it causes almost little mounds. There’s just so many edges. It’s not like, I know a spot where I can go without an edge. So, you’re coming in hesitant to begin with because you don’t know what you’re going to hit. I think that’s what made them tricky.

Really gnarly track tonight. You ran into a tuff block and went down early in the race and came through the pack. When did you know you could hit the podium, at what point? Then was there a riders’ meeting or something going on in the end of the whoops section? Because there was a lot of guys hanging out there. Was that why you stopped there? What happened?

I think immediately I thought I could get to the podium. As soon as I hit that tuff block, I was like, I can get back to the podium. Unfortunately, Jo Shimoda went down, and Christian had already seen him do it. I think Christian and I are similar pace, so I was like, I can come through. A night like this where the whoops are so treacherous, the gaps are bigger. I felt pretty strong in them all night. Well, most of the night. They were giving out free snacks. There was a guy over there, one of the flaggers. So, those of us who were maybe a little hungry were having a little pit stop. Bummer deal, really.