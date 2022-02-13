Jason Weigandt planned to go riding at his local Moto40 track for another day of the Vurb Shred Tour, but it was rained out. So instead of a walk and talk you get a drive and talk after the U-turn on the way to the track. Anyway, what about Tomac and Anderson battling for the win at Anaheim 3 and Monster Energy AMA Supercross? Here's a chat about it. All brought to you by RaceTech.com and the gold-plated (not really) Gold Valves. Get them in your suspension and make your suspension work better!