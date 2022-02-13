Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Familiar Foes Battle at Anaheim

February 13, 2022 5:15pm | by:

Jason Weigandt planned to go riding at his local Moto40 track for another day of the Vurb Shred Tour, but it was rained out. So instead of a walk and talk you get a drive and talk after the U-turn on the way to the track. Anyway, what about Tomac and Anderson battling for the win at Anaheim 3 and Monster Energy AMA Supercross? Here's a chat about it. All brought to you by RaceTech.com and the gold-plated (not really) Gold Valves. Get them in your suspension and make your suspension work better!

