Saturday Night Live: Anaheim 3

“I tried!” said Tomac, of Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing. “I felt good at the beginning and I was making time in the whoops. I went for that one pass in one of those tight S-turns and the double triple. I wasn’t pumped, I cased the double after the triple and I was like “Gosh darn it.” I messed up the pass. I kept going but I made one mistake in the whoops, then I changed my line and that was it. He didn’t make any mistakes after that. Yeah, second is all we had.”

Yet another veteran hung close to the lead group, as Musquin was lurking on his Red Bull KTM. Then he crashed in the sand, while allowed Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas rider Justin Barcia to sneak through. Barcia rode well to take his first podium since round two of the series back in Glendale.

“Good day for sure,” said Barcia. “Last weekend, last main event, we made a change because we struggled so bad, and we were struggling with the starts the last few weeks. This week I rode that setup and it was good. Felt comfortable, it was a good race track, the whoops were obviously gnarly. I had a decent start but these guys were hammering up front and I was behind Marv, and I wasn’t able to cut that gap to these two. The last few weeks have been difficult so to be up here is awesome. Like Jason said, the three of us have been racing forever so it’s pretty cool to be up there with them.”

“The three of us up here, we’ve been racing each other for an insane amount of years,” said Anderson. He and Tomac explained that the probably first raced each other at local events at age seven, and then met Barcia soon after at the bigger amateur races.