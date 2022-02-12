Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Anaheim 3

Race Day Feed Anaheim 3

February 12, 2022 2:00pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the sixth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

For the third time in 2022, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is taking over Angel Stadium in California. So far, we have seen some great racing in both classes and today will mark the final 250SX West Region race for a few weeks as we will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, next weekend for the kickoff of the 250SX East Region. Today, the 250SX West Region riders will look to end the first West Coast swing on a high note. We should be in for ideal temperatures tonight and no precipitation on the forecast. Six 180-degree turns, a sand section, and a long whoops section could make for another great night of racing at Angel Stadium.

In the 450SX Class, there has been five different fastest qualifiers in the first five rounds and last weekend, and we thought we might be in for a fifth different rider to win the main event as well. But, Eli Tomac did Eli Tomac things and dominated the Triple Crown format, becoming the first 450SX rider to earn two main event wins on the season. The Colorado native enters today with the red plates on his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing YZ450F for a third consecutive round as he boasts an 11-point lead over Honda HRC sophomore Chase Sexton. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson sits 15 points down of Tomac in third place and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart sits fourth 18 points down of ET3 after a 450SX career-best second in Arizona.

  • The last time we were at Angel Stadium for the fourth round Tomac had the points lead and had yet to lead a single lap in a main event in the first three rounds... Align Media
  • ...Then ET3 claimed P1 on the night. Align Media

After two straight third-place finishes to start the season, Justin Barcia sits fourth with three straight finishes outside of the top-five (9-7-6) as he sits over 20 points down on Tomac. Two-time 450SX champion Cooper Webb sits fifth, 23 points down, and Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin are both 31 points down. Barcia and Webb are barely under a race behind Tomac, but Roczen and Musquin are over a full race down now, which is not looking good for either of them. As Jason Weigandt pointed out earlier this week, Webb needs to start digging out of this hole if he wants a shot at the title—as does Roczen as well, who has looked “off” compared to his strong ride at the season-opener. For everyone in Tomac’s camp, the hope is the #3 can start to break away and put some more points between him and Sexton, Anderson, and the rest of the field. Tomac won Anaheim 2—could he win tonight and gain some more ground on the competition? Sexton and Anderson have both shown tremendous speed, but both had mistakes in Arizona that have impacted their results (Sexton going down twice and Anderson’s cross-rut off the track in the second Triple Crown race). Maybe Sexton or Anderson (both fast here at in the previous two Anaheim events this year as well) can grab a win of their own and put a slow to ET3’s roll out front. Dylan Ferrandis was fast last weekend, but his results did not come around fully as his 7-5-22 in the Triple Crown gave him 12th overall on the night. The French native is still searching for his maiden 450SX main event win. His name gets thrown into the hat of potential winners tonight as well. Here is a look at the top ten in the 450SX standings.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States111
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States100
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States96
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States93
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States89
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States88
7Marvin Musquin La Reole France80
8Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany80
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France75
10Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States67
Full Standings

In the 250SX Class, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig has an eight-point advantage over Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence. Craig was dominant in the first and third races in Arizona, but after a collision with Vince Friese, the #28 was forced to work through the field for the second time this season. Lawrence took advantage of Craig’s misfortune and held off a charging Michael Mosiman in the race and his eventual second place in the final race gave the Australian his first Triple Crown overall win and his first win of the season. Mosiman has some issues in Glendale (10-2-15 race finishes for ninth overall) and lost touch with the lead duo in the standings as he is now 23 points down from Craig. Just as Craig and Lawrence want to gain on one another tonight, Mosiman wants to show he is still a championship contender before we pack up and head east. Can Craig pull off the Anaheim sweep, or does someone else come up with the win tonight? Jo Shimoda and Nate Thrasher, fourth and fifth in points respectively, would love to end this initial West Coast swing with a win and some momentum heading into the region’s break. Here are the top ten in the 250SX West Region standings. 

Christian Craig's Yamaha YZ250F.
Christian Craig's Yamaha YZ250F. Align Media
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States122
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia114
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States99
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States79
6Vince Friese
Cape Girardeau, MO United States76
7Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States64
8Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA United States55
9Carson Mumford
Simi Valley, CA United States55
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States54
Full Standings

And if you happened to look at the entry lists for this weekend, you might have caught this: there will be a second 125 two-stroke out on the track today! Patrick Evans has signed up to race the 250SX Class at A3 on a #271 ERA Moto-backed Husqvarna TC 125. Watch for Evans to have some fun out there with his buddy Gared Steinke. Check out his race machine below.

  • Patrick Evans Align Media
  • Patrick Evans's Husqvarna TC 125 two-stroke. Align Media

Super Bowl LVI Preview?

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVI (56) between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Feld Entertainment had Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki teammates Adam Enticknap (Rams) and Brandon Hartranft (Bengals) battle one-on-one during Friday's press day as a simulation to the Super Bowl. Enticknap took the "win" and called the Rams to win the Super Bowl as well.

  • Brandon Hartranft Align Media
  • Adam Enticknap and Brandon Hartranft Align Media
  • Enticknap and Hartranft for the coin toss. Align Media
  • Brandon Hartranft and Adam Enticknap Align Media
  • Enticknap and the Rams take the win! Align Media
  • Enticknap Align Media
  • Enticknap Align Media

Anyways, below is the full broadcast schedule for the sixth round. Tune into Peacock TV to watch qualifying and then later tonight for the night show.

Supercross TV Schedule

