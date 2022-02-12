The Breakaway

Sometimes pivotal moments that mark a turning point for the whole season don’t stand out when they’re happening. Then again, sometimes they do, as evidenced by what Eli Tomac is doing right now. He’s fresh off his second win in a row, he seems extremely happy, and he’s sitting on an 11-point lead over Chase Sexton. Eleven points isn’t exactly a huge gap, but when you consider he’s got 23 points on Cooper Webb in sixth and 31 points on Ken Roczen in seventh, it certainly seems like Tomac is already initiating a breakaway in points. –Aaron Hansel

The Champ

The season is early, but it’s probably not too soon to whack the panic button for Webb. As mentioned above, he’s in sixth place and 23 points back of Tomac. That’s bad enough, but he also hasn’t won a race yet and has only been on the podium a single time. The word is that Webb has been having a hard time coming to terms with his new bike, and based on his results, it seems very plausible. Whatever the case may be, Webb needs to find some positive momentum and start building because if he doesn’t, he’s going to be out of the title fight in a hurry. –Hansel

Career High

There’s been no shortage of hype surrounding Malcolm Stewart this season, and for good reason it seems. He hasn’t been just solid, he’s been really good on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna! He was especially good in Glendale, where he scored a career-high of second place. Plenty of people have wondered whether or not Stewart can win a race, and while he has yet to break through for the W in the 450SX Class, he’s been inching closer and closer to getting it done. Does he make it happen in Anaheim? –Hansel

Staying in It

Jason Anderson’s been riding better in 2022 than he has for quite some time, and it’s showing in his results—he’s won a race and has been on the podium an additional time, and sits third in the points. That’s all good stuff, but if he wants to stay in the fight he’s going to need to get back on the box, preferably in the middle of it, and soon. He’s 15 back of Tomac, which is completely manageable, but if Anderson doesn’t reassert himself soon that number is going to get out of control. –Hansel