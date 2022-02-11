Phil Nicoletti is prepping to race the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX East Region with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. This week he even went to California to do some testing. Might his supercross season actually go well? We will see in a few weeks. For now, though, “Filthy” Phil is going to answer some questions from you.

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Greetings Phil! Dave Nash here. Nothing starts my Friday better than reading your wisdom/insight. It doesn't matter when you were the scrapper-NY-kid at E-Town or standing tall on the podium at Unadilla; you sir are a MX-legend, and of course a (Canadian) Supercross Champion! Okay, okay I know—enough boot licking—let's move on to the main event questions: Lots of people speak of chassis set-up and bike differences... What's your experience when you've seen riders (or yourself) get off one style (aluminum to steel frame, or vise-versa) and seem to 'lose' their "Whoops-Speed," Is that real, mental or just rider preference? How are you at testing, and do you have any tips?

Nash,

First off, thanks for the compliments. But I’m going to have to call bullshit on the “MX-Legend” part. I’m not anywhere near that status.

But regarding your chassis question between bikes. Of course, there’s a difference. Of course, every rider is going to have to find the sweet spot to be comfortable in the whoops or on the track. For instance, Mookie (Malcolm Stewart). No matter what bike he is on, he is going to hit the whoops 99.8 percent better than every other guy on the track. That’s just a fact. The kicker is, is he as comfortable as he wants to be going that fast? To a normal mortal, Mookie looks like he can’t go any faster in the whoops. But does that mean he is comfortable doing it? I guess you’ll never know unless you’re on the inside. The mystery to me is Kenny (Ken Roczen). He has always been so awesome in the whoops. The Honda is the same as last year, but even he has said he is struggling with it. He hasn’t even changed frames or teams?! So, I’m sure we can even talk about switching from one frame to another, and it being a factor. Kenny didn’t change anything and has gone from amazing in whoops his entire career to struggling to find a setting.