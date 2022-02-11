2022 Pro Motocross Broadcast Package Announced, Expanded Partnership with MAVTV
MX Sports Pro Racing (a sister company to Racer X) and MAVTV Motorsports Network have announced the broadcast package for the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The series enjoyed a long run with first motos airing on MAVTV and second motos airing on NBCSN, but NBCSN ceased operation at the end of 2021 (which is why Monster Energy AMA Supercross now airs on channels such as USA Network and CNBC). Lucas Oil Pro Motocross will switch over to MAVTV for all four motos during the 2022 season, with first and second motos airing live on that network on each racing weekend.
[Above: Jett Lawrence was on hand for a live MAVTV broadcast from East Bay Speedway in Florida to help announce the expanded partnership.]
In addition, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross internet streaming service moves to MAVTV+ (which is MAVTV's online streaming service). Peacock will no longer host streaming for the series. One of the key advantages cited in a press release below is the MAVTV+ streaming service is its availability globally, as Peacock and NBC Sports did not offer access to streaming of motocross in key global markets, such as Australia.
Details of the new TV package are below via a press release from MX Sports Pro Racing.
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – MX Sports Pro Racing, in conjunction with longtime series title sponsor Lucas Oil, has announced that MAVTV Motorsports Network will become the primary broadcast partner of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. As part of the series’ milestone 50th anniversary, the “Home of American Motorsports” will provide the most extensive live broadcast schedule in American motocross history for the 2022 season. The championship will be showcased on MAVTV’s over-the-air network in addition to introducing Pro Motocross to the subscription-based MAVTV Plus global streaming service for the first time, where both monthly and yearly subscribers will have on-the-go access to watch the season unfold from their mobile and streaming devices. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can take advantage of a limited time offer of $6.99 on a month-to-month plan!
The 50-year milestone of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series is a testament to the popularity and power of the sport, from grassroots beginnings to a preeminent championship series with global reach, appeal, and massive cultural impact. There is no better representation of the current global influence of Pro Motocross than the pair of international athletes that will carry the number one plate as defending champions in 2022 - France’s Dylan Ferrandis, the 450 Class titleholder who rides for Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing, and Australia’s Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC’s teenage phenom who currently holds the 250 Class crown.
“The opportunity to enhance our partnership with Lucas Oil and unify our broadcast efforts with Lucas Oil Production Studios was something that will serve the best interest of our sport, our athletes, teams, sponsors, and most importantly, our fans,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “MAVTV Motorsports Network has provided the foundation for live coverage of the Pro Motocross Championship for many years, showcasing the first motos of every National in their entirety. Now, with MAVTV as the series broadcast partner, we have an unprecedented opportunity to provide comprehensive live coverage of all 24 motos of both the 450 Class and 250 Class during our landmark 50th anniversary season.
“Beyond that, we can also provide an exclusive global streaming platform in MAVTV Plus that provides on-demand access for not only our domestic fans, but also a very significant portion of our international audience, including the native countries of our respective defending champions in France and Australia. We are incredibly eager and excited for the season ahead with Lucas Oil and MAVTV.”
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was founded in 1972 and has been title sponsored by Lucas Oil dating back to the 2009 season. The longstanding partnership, which will enter its 14th season, expanded to also include Lucas Oil’s broadcast division through MAVTV Motorsports Network, dating back to the 2014 season when it became the exclusive broadcaster of the opening motos for every round on the series schedule.
“Our team at Lucas Oil is incredibly honored to be able to support the motocross industry for the past 13 years,” said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. “We’ve seen some of the best-in-class athletes compete in the series, and we’re excited to expand our audience even further on our MAVTV channels.”
“At MAVTV, we are thrilled to be a longtime broadcast partner of Pro Motocross, bringing world-class motocross competitions directly into the homes of fans since 2014,” said Dan Teitscheid, President of MAVTV Motorsports Network. “With the addition of Pro Motocross to our MAVTV Plus streaming service, fans can now enjoy all the race action live and on-demand from anywhere. We couldn’t be more excited to elevate our subscription service and reinforce our partnership with the top off-road motorcycle racing series.”
The 2022 season will both begin and conclude in Southern California, from Pala’s Fox Raceway, over Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, respectively. The 12-round championship will visit 10 states over the course of the summer, where the fastest riders on the planet will battle on the most iconic tracks in all of motocross, like California’s Hangtown Motocross Classic, Pennsylvania’s High Point Raceway, Michigan’s RedBud MX, Washington’s Washougal MX Park, New York’s Unadilla MX, and more.
“With more than a decade-long partnership with Lucas Oil, the current era of Pro Motocross has ascended to unprecedented heights with arguably the most competitive landscape in the rich history of the sport,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “Now, with the landmark 50th anniversary upon us, we’re proud to strengthen the connection with Lucas Oil to begin the next chapter of this storied championship with a new broadcast partner that will allow us to build on the sport’s legacy. For the first time, Pro Motocross will feature a comprehensive live broadcast package thanks to MAVTV Motorsports Network, making American motocross more accessible to its passionate fanbase than ever before.”
MAVTV is available throughout the U.S. and in 22+ countries worldwide on a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcasting platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Mediacom, Hulu, and many more. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.
Additionally, MAVTV Plus offers both monthly and yearly subscription options for enthusiasts around the world, where $6.99 a month (limited time offer) or $99.00 for the year will provide live and on-demand access to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in addition to 175+ other live racing programming offered by the network. A full rundown of plan options, live events schedule, on-demand programming, and more can be found by visiting www.MAVTVPlus.com.
2022 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway 1 Saturday, May 284:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Saturday, June 44:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 114:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 181:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud Saturday, July 21:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 91:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek (Millville) Saturday, July 161:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 234:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 131:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 201:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman Saturday, August 271:00 PM
- MotocrossFox Raceway 2 Saturday, September 34:00 PM