For the third time in 2022, we roll back into Orange County, California, for round six of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After two years away from Anaheim, it’s been a great return. We have seen great racing and full stadiums. Two thousand twenty-two feels normal in that sense. Kudos to Feld Entertainment for fighting through miles of red tape, restrictions, and dark days to get us back to where we sit today.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track for this final Anaheim round is a real doozy. It has big rhythms, a sand section, a long whoops section, and a jump-over-the-start finish line jump. The track builders are sending us east with a bang.

The start has been moved a bit clockwise and cuts diagonally towards home plate of the baseball diamond. It rolls into a flat, left-hand corner, followed by another flat chute. I like these as it gives riders plenty of room and time to avoid trouble. A right-hand corner sends riders into a small double and immediately into the only whoops section on this layout. Anaheim has given tough whoops at both of the prior rounds so expect that trend to continue. Getting a good drive and fully committing to the entry of these whoops will be key.

A left-hand bowl berm ends the rhythm section and leads into a critical rhythm section. Best guess is that riders will attempt to triple out of the turn, triple again, triple onto the next tabletop, step off and single to the inside of the next corner. That will be a big combo to put together but likely is the end result.

Hugging the inside of the next 90-degree left will allow riders to double into the sand. The track map says that riders would double through these (possibly triple from the outside) but the sand typically ends up being more of a mess than a calculable rhythm.

Riders then fire across the start straight (sideways) and past the mechanics’ area. A small double sets up for a quick right-left with a short straight in between. It’s a curious section that feels like it’s missing an obstacle or three.