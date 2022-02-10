eli twomac: First to Two
Eli Tomac claimed his 39th career 450SX win and becomes the first 450SX rider to earn two wins in 2022.
Since 2000:
16 times first rider to two wins won title
22 full seasons
16/22 = 72 percent of times the first rider to two wins won title
All-time:
26 times first rider to two wins won title
48 full seasons (2022 is 49th season)
26/48 = 54 percent of times the first rider to two wins won title
Last year (2021): Ken Roczen was the first to two wins (also at round 5) and Cooper Webb went on to win the championship.
And something to note: In 2020, Tomac became the first to two wins at the fifth round and eventually went on to win the title that season. In 2018, Tomac became the first to two wins at round four (Glendale that year), but Jason Anderson was the eventual champion that season.
In the nine Triple Crown events in AMA Supercross history to date, Tomac’s fifth 450SX Triple Crown is the most ever. Cooper Webb is the only other rider with at least two Triple Crown wins.
Stat of The Week: Sexton Makes (A Little) History
Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton earned the race win in the third and final 450SX race of the night. In doing so, Sexton became the first rider to win a Triple Crown race in both the 250SX and 450SX classes. Note: The Triple Crown format was introduced during the 2018 AMA Supercross season.
7 in 9
While the 450SX Triple Crown events have been dominated by Tomac, only one 250SX rider has more than one Triple Crown overall: Austin Forkner (who will race the 250SX East Region starting in about a week in Minneapolis). In the nine total Triple Crowns in the 250SX Class, Forkner has three Triple Crown 250SX overall wins and six other riders now each have one overall win to their name as Hunter Lawrence picked up his first win of 2022 in the maiden Triple Crown event of his AMA Supercross career. Seven different overall winners in nine events has made for some great racing with this three-race format!
Dylan Ferrandis’ crash in the third race. Dean Wilson apologized to Ferrandis after the race. He got wheelspin before the jump and moved into Ferrandis’ line.
It is also interesting to note that while Ferrandis finished 12th overall in the night show racing, he was the fifth different fastest qualifier in the first five rounds.
Carson Mumford’s crash in the first 250SX race.
Shout-out to fan Tyler Jones in the stands, who captured a clip of Sexton’s quad in the rhythm section following the finish line.
Local Boys
Check out this video report from Sports360AZ, a local news station in Arizona, on the Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha squad:
The team is based out of Arizona and decided to run Phoenix Suns National Basketball Association team-inspired graphics.
And speaking about local boys, the Sports360AZ station also talked to Phoenix, Arizona, native Chris Blose. Check out the full video with Blose, who confirmed this will be his final season racing professionally.
Blose, who suffered broken ribs at the Anaheim 2 Supercross, said on Instagram he “couldn’t NOT race” his last hometown race. He finished 14-15-14 fort 14th overall. Solid night, especially for a guy with broken ribs!
Jerry’s Kit of the Week
If you have not been paying attention to Jerry Robin, well you should be. His results might not be where he wants them to be (22nd and 15th overall in his two 250SX main events this year), but Robin and his sponsors are doing something awesome. Each week, his gear company CanvasMX and his graphics company SKDA collab for a stick-and-ball sports theme. This weekend, Robin and his crew came up with a set that looks like the Suns, similar to what the Nuclear Blast boys did (save your hate comments for stick-and-ball sports for somewhere else, please).
Quotes from the Paddock
Eli Tomac | 1st overall in 450SX
“The win means a lot to me and puts us in a great spot for points position in the championship. My motorcycle was just so good the whole day, especially in the first two mains. My game plan was to go out and really just try to get the first race win and really set the tone for the night. It's really important with the Olympic scoring that they use for these events. So in my mind, I knew I wanted to go out and win the first one and try to back it up. Obviously, we wanted to get all three, but I didn’t get the holeshot as I did in the others. I just felt good and had a good ride tonight in front of the home crowd. I’m not sure how many ended up down here, but we had a lot of people from my home town, and of course, that makes it special.”
Malcolm Stewart | 2nd overall in 450SX
“This is my first ever podium for a Triple Crown and I’m beyond stoked. I can’t thank the whole team enough. We’ve all been grinding and we’re starting to see things pay off and I think this only builds more momentum for everybody.”
Chase Sexton | 3rd overall in 450SX
“The first race was definitely not pretty. I actually did the exact same thing when I was a rookie in the 250 class, in my first Triple Crown -- got a good start and I think I crashed like three times. I was hoping not to replicate that, but I was having a hard time with the track and all day I was pretty much off. The second race I felt like I had a little bit more of a flow, and then the third race I pulled the holeshot and tried to sprint away. I was actually having fun again; it was nice being out front, able to control it. Obviously Eli didn't have to win, so I knew that going in, but I just wanted to go out there and put my best foot forward, and I feel like that's what I did. Any time you cross the finish line first, it gives you a bit of confidence. I felt like tonight I proved to myself that I can rebound and get back in it. It gave me a little boost of confidence, and now going into next week, it just makes everything easier.”
Jason Anderson | 4th overall in 450SX
“It feels good to be back in Glendale, my hometown race of sorts. Overall, I think we had a good weekend and made some big steps both on and off the bike. I was struggling to find my groove early again this weekend, but knowing I have the support of such an incredible team helps me build more confidence as the day goes on. We’ll take the fourth place overall this weekend, learn from the mistakes in race two and on Monday it’s back to work.”
Ken Roczen | 5th overall in 450SX
“The Glendale Triple Crown was another rough one on my end. My starts were mediocre at best, and with those types of races, it's tough to make something happen. I feel like I wasn't riding like myself, and in general I wasn’t feeling comfortable out on the track. I'm still working to try and get everything together, but Glendale was definitely not it. I got fifth overall, so it was actually nice to make it through the mains without going down. We definitely need some work. I'm trying to get consistent during the week and gain some confidence, but we’re still figuring out the bike a little bit. We went back to my setup from last year; it's good in some areas but also creates problems in others, and my starts with it weren’t that great. I'm still working on myself and with the team to bring it on the weekend. We haven't really had the greatest test days during the week, so then going into the weekend and trying to be super-confident and trusting in my abilities is really tough to do. We simply have to be better, and we’re working on it. We're going to go into another week of training, figure some stuff out, and head on to Anaheim.”
Justin Barcia | 6th overall in 450SX
"It was a difficult day – my starts were pretty frustrating and just not very good riding for me. We made some changes going into the last race and I feel like I had a better start. Going into next weekend, I feel like we can be in a better position than where we started today, so that’s good news. All-in-all, I’m happy to be healthy and going into the race strong. My bike feels good and we’re ready to go out there and do work!”
Marvin Musquin | 7th overall in 450SX
“I knew the Triple Crown was going to be tough because you have to execute three times, but I did pretty good. I never got a holeshot but I was right there in the mix and that was my goal – to be consistent and top-five. The riding was okay today but I’m glad I was able to fight to stay in front of some of the good guys and being in the mix. This championship is tough, there are a lot of good guys and we’re trying our best.”
Dean Wilson | 9th overall in 450SX
"My night wasn’t too bad, I just need to work on my starts. I had some good rides coming through the pack and made some good passes but I need to give myself an opportunity to battle with these guys and see where I’m at off the start. I think my pace was pretty good, so I’m going to keep working and I’m looking forward to next weekend.”
Aaron Plessinger | 11th overall in 450SX
“This was not the night we wanted or needed. I spent the week off the bike – I tried to ride but couldn’t really – and it kind of showed here tonight. I didn’t really get the starts I needed out there and I was struggling in some places but I’m going to go back do some homework, be healthier this week and just try to come back strong at A3.”
Dylan Ferrandis | 12th overall in 450SX
“Yesterday wasn’t a good day for me at the Triple Crown. I had a great qualifying but had a crash in the third main and couldn’t finish the race. It’s really frustrating, but let’s move forward and onto Anaheim 3 next weekend.”
Said Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
“We all know these Triple Crowns are a tough thing. You have to be consistent, and you have to have good starts three times in a row, so our day turned out awesome. Once again, qualifying was amazing. The boys were one and two, and you couldn't ask for anything better. Then Eli had two out of three holeshots and two out of three wins. In addition to the great starts, he was consistent all night. Unfortunately for Dylan, there's still a struggle on the starts. He had to come back through the pack in the first main, which he's exceptional at, and had another good ride in the second one. In the final race, Dylan got tangled up with (Dean) Wilson and ended up having too much damage to the bike to carry on. So we’ll keep our heads down and work as hard as we can and come back stronger.”
Brandon Hartranft | 15th overall in 450SX
"I felt like I rode really well in practice, hitting the whoops good, and just overall feeling solid. In race three I got a decent start and hung with the boys up front. It's so different up front, and just honestly a lot safer and it's easier to ride. I showed potential tonight that I can run top ten so I think it's something to build off of."
Justin Bogle | 16th overall in 450SX
"I had a little mishap in practice and honestly kind of struggled through the rest of the day. No excuses, I just have to be better. I've just had to keep putting in the time. It's been a struggle, but now we can start putting in laps during the week and we'll get there."
Adam Enticknap | DNQ for Triple Crown Races in 450SX
“In the LCQ I had a pretty strong start, about sixth place and moving forward. Then I had a little run-in with another rider. He came in on me and I got a little squirrely on the double before the triple. I cased the double and I couldn’t make the triple. That was pretty much the end of my night. I’m looking forward to A3. I felt really good last week and I’m just nailing the starts, and my starts were definitely better today.”
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Dustin Pipes:
“The Triple Crown format always brings some intrigue, and we were hoping to continue our upward swing. Brandon came in nursing a back injury from a practice incident and Justin was nursing an injury in the main events due to a mishap in the first qualifier. The first two mains were a struggle, but both Brandon and Justin rebounded in their final main event. It was great seeing Brandon race in the top ten at a speed he can ride. Our team worked well in the tight Triple Crown schedule. Our mechanics Travis, Andrew, and Mike got the motorcycles turned around very quickly with some help from Clark and Yuzo. Everyone is gelling and I’m looking forward to continued progression."
Hunter Lawrence | 1st overall in 250SX
“Great weekend here in Arizona! I had no idea what to expect going into it because it was my first Triple Crown. It was exciting with the three races, but at the same time I thought it was going to be tougher on the endurance side of things – it was really just three sprints. We worked on starting our day better, and we did so, going P1 in both qualifying sessions, and then winning the overall was awesome. It's weird when you go 2-1-2; right off I didn't feel like I actually won it because of the moto scores, but it was a crazy night. We ended up staying out of trouble for all three races, which rewarded us well! Massive thanks to the team! I'm looking forward to next weekend. Obviously I want to do it on a proper night as well – and I want to get a holeshot!”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“We came into this weekend with quite a few changes on all our guys' bikes. We don’t want to stop improving or get complacent with where we’re at, even though we’ve had some success already. Hunter got some upgrades to his engine package and put it to good use by qualifying first overall, which is a huge accomplishment in my opinion, with having to race against Christian Craig and Michael Mosiman right now, who are both super-quick. The 450 class is stacked with talent right now, so qualifying fourth and fifth for Chase and Kenny put them in a good position for this Triple Crown format. Hunter put himself in a good position in every single race tonight and capitalized on some carnage in front of him to take his first win of the season, which was awesome for him and the team. I was very impressed that Chase was able to regroup after that bad first race and take the win in race three, for third overall. I think Kenny will be getting stronger in the next couple races and get back to where he should be, on the podium. We’ll keep working to do whatever we can to help him get there. This next week will be important for the team to prepare for everything we’ll need for the East Coast swing, which begins after the next race.”
Christian Craig | 2nd overall in 250SX
“It was a crazy day for sure. I always like these Triple Crowns because I feel like I'm good at that format with the shorter races and being able to sprint away. After the first one, I was smiling because I felt like this could be a sweep and extend my points lead. I think everyone saw what happened in the second main – I got taken out by another rider. I was really mad about it, pretty sour actually, just because of where it happened and how it happened. I had to rebound from that and somehow got back to fourth from last. Then I got back out there for the last one and pulled the holeshot, and got another win. The 1-4-1 wasn't quite enough for the overall win, but we're close, and I think I put a stamp on how I'm riding. So I just need to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“Glendale was full of mixed emotions. We started the day out great with the boys qualifying awesome and going into the three mains with second and third gate picks. The first moto went very well with Christian winning and then the second main was full of drama with an early incident finding Christian on the ground in the sand section. Christian fought hard to regroup and charged forward from dead last to a solid fourth-place finish. Going into the final main event we needed a win and for Hunter (Lawrence) to be third in order to win the overall. Christian got off to an early lead and rode an awesome race to the victory, we just came up a little short to get the overall win. We are very proud of Christian and his ride tonight.
Jo Shimoda | 3rd overall in 250SX
“It feels good to be back on the podium. I’ve put so much time and effort into my training that I know I should be up here every weekend but there are still some small things to work on for me. Racing three main events for the first time in two years was a challenge but with the support from everyone at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki I was able to keep the mistakes to a minimum this weekend and get back on the box. I hope this is the start of a podium streak for us!”
Jalek Swoll | 6th overall in 250SX
“I feel like this Triple Crown helped me catch up on a lot of time that I was missing. It could’ve been a lot better if I would have nailed the start when I needed to in the last one but it is what it is. I felt like I was making good progress throughout the races but I was just losing too much time in the whoops and obviously you can’t do that when you’re up front with these guys, they’ll take advantage of the weaknesses early. We’re going to work on the flaws this week and I’m going to try to end A3 on a banger.”
Nate Thrasher | 7th overall in 250SX
“I had a fun time at my first triple crown! I felt strong all day going into the night show, but I made a few mistakes early on in the first main. That kind of set me back a little, but we fought until the end! Overall, I’m happy with the progress we’ve made, and I’m looking to be better at the next round in Anaheim.”
Said Hendler:
“Nate continues to make progress and had a good start in the first main, but had a tip-over and fought his way back to eighth. He had a good comeback from a tough start in the next race, coming back to seventh, and then fought hard again in the final main to finish fifth. We are happy to leave here healthy and continue to fight hard for the championship.”
Michael Mosiman | 9th overall in 250SX
“What a wild ride that was! Three races and three different experiences. I rode really well and I had a lot of great things happen but some things didn’t go my way. We’re going to move forward and continue to do the things we’ve done well, learn from what we haven’t, and move on to Anaheim and see if I can’t get another win. I totally believe I can, so we’re going to take this week to do a little bit of healing and go knock it out of the park!”
Carson Mumford | 22nd overall in 250SX, Injured and in race one
"It was a rough night for me. Practice went well. I qualified eighth, which was my best yet. I was feeling great on the track all through qualifying, doing all the big rhythms, but I had a big crash on the first lap in the main and that ended my night early."
250SX Futures
Ryder DiFrancesco | 1st in 250SX Futures
“My weekend was great. I love how we get to practice and race throughout the day like the pros and see how the track breaks down. I learned so much from these experiences and being around the pros in a race setting. The long rhythms and whoops were tricky this weekend, but I really liked the football stadium layout, it has to be one of my favorites.”
Luke Kalaitzian | 2nd in 250SX Futures
"The main went really well, I was able to start right up front with the 23 [DiFrancesco] and actually get in there and made a pass on him very early in the race. I executed the pass perfectly but I need to work on staying out front! [Laughs] The rest of race was pretty uneventful thankfully, just rode as consistent as I could and was able to snag a second on the night. Super happy with the progress I’ve made from A2 to Glendale. I chopped the gap in half and I’m the first guy to take the lead away from Ryder so bring on Arlington!"
Gavin Towers | 3rd in 250SX Futures
"P3 on the night which isn't bad after my tip over. All in all happy with my improvements from last weekend!
Thanks team"
