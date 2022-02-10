The Vince Friese on Christian Craig situation has been discussed at length all week long so we're going to present some opposing viewpoints to it, close the book, and move on in this week's edition of Race Examination from Glendale.

We also talk about Eli Tomac's peculiarly good starts, Jason Anderson jumping into the Tuff Blocks and costing himself second overall, and why the deceiving soil reached up and bit so many riders.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

ON X OFFROAD APP