Kevin Moranz has become a mogul in building sponsorship programs, which help support his racing. He also made some waves as a racer last year with solid results in the 250 class and amazing starts when he jumped on a stock 450. This year he’s been struggling to make the mains, but the sponsor support from fans remains strong, and as he recovers from a shoulder injury at Anaheim 1, he hopes to put it in the show soon.

We talked to him before the Glendale Supercross.

Racer X: How’s the season going?

Kevin Moranz: It’s not too shabby. Last year we went from the 250 class to the 450 class. This year I had a situation where I didn’t have a 250 motor builder ready to go. I’m privateer living it in a van, and it’s a lot easier to drive out to California in a van with two 450s instead of two 250s and two 450s. So those are my reasons to be a 450 guy. Also, it puts me in position to be a fill-in guy in 250 East, or if a team needs a 450 guy. I had that little fill-in deal for [Joey] Savatgy at the last round of outdoors last year. So I’m keeping myself under their wing, but obviously I’ve got to be putting it into main events. It’s been a little bit of a struggle. I had a really big get off at Anaheim 1, so I’m just happy to be safe and able to race. This week, before Glendale, was the first week that I’ve been able to ride during the week. After A1 I didn’t even know if I would be able to continue my season. It was pretty bad. I got through round two, got an MRI and nothing was torn too bad. Just been doing rehab and being smart with it.

What’s the injury?

Right shoulder. Last year at Arlington when I got life flighted, I ended up getting my left shoulder fixed. Opposite shoulder from that. It’s all good to go now, getting back to being able to ride and train. Obviously not being able to ride during the week and having the shoulder injury, racing is tough. When you get a holeshot in an LCQ and don’t even make it in it’s pretty frustrating.