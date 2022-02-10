Round six of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Anaheim, California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.
450SX CLASS
Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out
Comment: Bloss isn’t quite back to riding yet after hurting his collarbone and ankle before the season. There is no hard timetable on his return, but he’s hoping for Daytona or Detroit.
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the supercross season after damaging his knee in San Diego.
Fredrik Noren – Back, Hand | In
Comment: Noren split his hand open in San Diego, which required 13 stitches, and is the reason he’s now running hand guards. He also recently started experiencing lower back pain. He hasn’t been able to practice, but he says he’s in for A3.
Alex Ray – Wrist | TBD
Comment: Ray missed Glendale with wrist issues (he had surgery on both wrists last summer). At time of posting, the team was unsure of his status for A3.
Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out
Comment: Savatgy is out for the supercross season with a torn ACL sustained before Oakland.
250SX CLASS
Justin Cooper – Foot | Out
Comment: A broken foot will keep Cooper out of action all season.
Mitchell Falk – Back | Out
Comment: Falk is out for the season due to a bulging disc that is pressing against his sciatic nerve.
Ryder Floyd – Foot| Out
Comment: Floyd is out for the immediate future after his bike landed on his foot and broke some metatarsals. He’s had surgery and is working on recovering in time to make a few races at the end of the season.
Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen | Out
Comment: Hammaker is out with compression fractures in his back and a grade three spleen laceration, both of which were sustained before San Diego.
Ty Masterpool – Wrist | Out
Comment: Masterpool is back on the bike after breaking his wrist before the season. He’s not sure when he’ll be back racing, but he is back on the bike on the corner track.
Carson Mumford – Shoulder | TBD
Comment: Mumford had a hard crash in Glendale. He didn’t break or tear anything in his shoulder, but his team did confirm it’s hurt, and that his status for A3 is “50/50.”
Colt Nichols – Arms | Out
Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms and serious burns sustained when he crashed in the whoops at A1.
Coty Schock – Collarbone | To Race 250SX East Region
Comment: Schock is planning on being ready for Minneapolis after breaking his collarbone a little over a month ago.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Schwartz is out after hurting his shoulder at A2.
Cole Thompson – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Thompson is done with supercross for the season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
Dylan Woodcock – Knee | In
Comment: Woodcock tore cartilage in his knee and sustained bone bruising at A2. He sat out Glendale but will be back for this final race of the early West swing at A3.