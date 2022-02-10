Round six of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Anaheim, California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss isn’t quite back to riding yet after hurting his collarbone and ankle before the season. There is no hard timetable on his return, but he’s hoping for Daytona or Detroit.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the supercross season after damaging his knee in San Diego.

Fredrik Noren – Back, Hand | In

Comment: Noren split his hand open in San Diego, which required 13 stitches, and is the reason he’s now running hand guards. He also recently started experiencing lower back pain. He hasn’t been able to practice, but he says he’s in for A3.