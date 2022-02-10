AJE Motorsports/Motul to Run Commemorative Pfaff Motorsports Livery For Anaheim 3

The following press release is from Motul:

Cypress, California—Motul, the world-class oil and lubricants company founded in 1853, is excited to announce a collaborative livery between two of its sponsored teams: Pfaff Motorsports and AJE Motorsports/Motul. After a thrilling opening round to the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the AJE Motorsports/Motul team will premiere a special one-off livery honoring the Canadian Pfaff Motorsports team’s maiden 24-hour victory and GTD Pro class win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Known for its distinctive silver and red plaid livery, the Pfaff Motorsports No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car claimed victory after a fierce final lap bout against a rival 911 GT3 R. As a tribute to the “Plaid Porsche’s” success, the AJE Motorsports/Motul team will field a plaid livery at Round 6 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Anaheim, California on Feb. 12, 2022.

“Endurance racing and Supercross are two incredibly different racing disciplines,” said Motul USA Brand Manager Nolan Browning. “It’s great to see this cross-discipline synergy being shared between two teams in the Motul racing family that both utilize our 300V Line to maximize performance for their racing endeavors.”

Next up for the Pfaff Motorsports team is the 12 Hours of Sebring for the second round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, while the AJE Motorsports/Motul team will compete at Round 7 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For more information, visit www.motul.com.