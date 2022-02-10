He’s proven to be one of the most stubborn, determined, and clutch riders in the history of the series. As long as he’s healthy, it would of course would be foolish to count Cooper Webb out after five rounds of a series. In fact, if anyone is capable of making something good out of a back-against-the-wall situation, he would be the one.

But this is not good.

Back-to-back eighths for the two-time and defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion. His season is trending down instead of up, with a score card of 2-7-4-8-8. He’s not 23 points down of a surging Eli Tomac because of bad racing luck or circumstances. Jason Anderson is 15 points down, but only because luck has bounced away from him several times. Anderson has been plenty fast, Webb has not. He hasn’t been close enough to the front to launch his patented late-race attacks. He’s made some uncharacteristic mistakes, and he’s getting passed more than he’s passing. This isn’t what we’re used to seeing.

We know where this goes next. Webb and his fellow Red Bull KTM and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna riders are riding brand-new bikes. We’ve seen this scenario play out many times. An all-new bike can be an immediate hit (the new-generation KTM in 2015 took Ryan Dungey to a much higher level than 2014) or a momentary step back. Many times a machine that stumbles out of the gate ends up becoming very good. Honda’s all-new CRF450R in 2009 was not well-received, but by 2011 Chad Reed built his whole team around one, Trey Canard was kicking butt on his, and Justin Barcia hopped on one outdoors and made a lot of noise. Same bike, with the right tweaks, and of course, time. The problem is that Webb is the defending champ with very high standards, so eighth-place finishes don’t go under the radar, and the urgency to get it fixed compresses time down to weeks instead of years.