Talk about your facilities. You’ve got several of them.

We’ve got the Speedway of course, Travelers Rest, which is where we have dirt cars. There’s a little motocross track in there and also one on the outside. Then we have another property about twenty minutes from there. There’s another track there, which we don’t ride that much, but we just had a race there. That’s in Easley, South Carolina. And now we have about 81 acres in a town called Gray Court, which is about 45 minutes away. We had the Vurb Classic there last year and we’re having it again this year. We have the training facility there too. We’ve got two new tracks since the first one. It’s not anything I planned on getting, but it just kind of fell into my lap. The opportunity was there, and I said, “Well, I guess I could figure out how to use this.”

You had Fite Klub at your facility too, right?

Yeah, we did! We had it at Travelers Rest Speedway.

Did you think, ten years ago, this is where you’d be, with all these properties and events?

No, never. I was in the era of growing up around MTF [Millsaps Training Facility] and GPF [Georgia Practice Facility], that was kind of the start of it all, growing up with all those guys. You always think it would be cool to have something like that, but I never thought I’d be doing the same thing, much less operating a dirt car track. Lately we’ve had some really cool races. Like with the flat track, the factory teams come to those, and then you had the MotoCar Fite Klub, which was huge and really cool. Then there was the Vurb Classic at the other facility. Growing up as a kid you never would have thought something like this would happen. To have the people you looked up to as a kid racing at your tracks is pretty cool.

When I was a kid, I always thought I was going to grow up and own a motocross track. I thought that would be the absolute coolest thing. But now that I’m older, it almost seems like having an hourly heart attack!

[Laughs] I’ll never forget the day someone said to me, “I heard you got the speedway. Well, now the work is really going to start.” They were 110 percent right. I love it and I love keeping busy, but man, sometimes it gets draining and I wonder what I got myself into. And now that we’ve got the facility going and were doing fulltime training, it’s tough. You realize that all those years racing, you thought that was tough training and riding day in and day out, that was nothing. That was my vacation I’ve realized, compared to now.