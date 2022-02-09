450SX Overall Results

1 | #3 | Eli Tomac | Cortez, CO | Yamaha YZ450F | 1-1-3

Uh oh, is what the rest of the competition should be thinking right now about ET3. He had another weekend where he looked fantastic. Absolutely stunning performance by Eli to be the first rider to win two races this year and two in a row at that. He was the first guy to grease the 4-4 after the first turn also, and that started his day off on the right foot. He was almost flawless and did look to be just riding around in third in the final main because I’m sure he was doing the math with Sexton and Anderson ahead of him. When he needed to win in the first two, he was basically perfect. I heard on the first start another OEM was saying Tomac saw the guy with the controller that drops the gate (and Eli’s jump was UNBELIEVABLE, so that makes sense) and on the second main, the AMA never moved the guy, even after hearing about it. The third start they did something to hide it from ET. Look, even though he may have been a bit sneaky on the starts, that’s on the AMA to make sure rider’s can’t see the starter. Also, nobody could catch him anyway. Out of all the “takes” out there about Tomac coming into this season, I don’t believe I heard he would be a happier guy and BETTER than ever before?

2 | #27 | Malcolm Stewart | Murrieta, CA | Husqvarna FC 450 RE | 3-2-4

We had Mookie on the PulpMX Show and he sounded pretty happy with everything. He did tell us that yes, his amazing whoop speed isn’t as amazing right now as it has been, but that, after some bike changes, it will be back. He also mentioned they did a lot of testing out east and the SoCal & west tracks have been quite a bit different. That puzzles me. Why would KTM not do a bunch of testing out here before the year? Anyhoo, Mookie gets a podium and has been top five at every race this year, which is quite remarkable.

3 | #23 | Chase Sexton | Clermont, FL | Honda CRF450R WE | 11-3-1

Sexton crashed twice in the first main and told me after the race they were struggling to find front end traction all day and he had the team making a lot of changes throughout. It all came together when he holeshot the third main and took off for the win. He also gets huge points for doing a quad after the finish after he went three in. I never saw it even though I was watching him a bunch, my bad. Then he told me after the race he did it in practice also. I never saw that either. Dammit! I’m always blown away by guys who do things that no one else does.

4 | #21 | Jason Anderson | Rio Rancho, NM | Kawasaki KX450SR | 2-12-2

Well, Jason rode great again and probably should have gone 2-2-2 for second overall but he crashed. And he took a long time to get going at that. Jason also should’ve gotten second at San Diego but he had that bike issue. And he should’ve gotten a third at worst at Anaheim 1 but Justin Barcia happened. He’s been great pick-up for the Kawasaki guys and I think working with Broc Tickle has been very good for him.

5 | #94 | Ken Roczen | Clermont, FL | Honda CRF450R WE | 4-6-7

Kenny was second in race one and looking good, no one was touching Eli, but I would’ve put good money on Roczen taking that second. Except, he got caught and that was weird. And then he got bumped back to fourth and that was weirder. The other two mains he wasn’t really a podium threat and that was super weird.