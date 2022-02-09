Luke Kalaitzian has been on the outside looking in at the top amateur rankings the last few years, making a little noise but not yet quite grabbing that big title or factory ride. The Californian is always in the hunt, though, after taking two second-place finishes in the B class in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He was inconsistent at Loretta’s in ’21, but did score two moto wins in Collegeboy.
Luke has a little bit of side support from American Honda and is hoping to raise his level and profile in 2022. He attended the last two Supercross Futures races in Anaheim and Glendale and grabbed finishes of third (Anaheim 2) and second (Glendale). He also passed Futures dominator Ryder DiFrancesco for the lead at Glendale! We chatted with him there to learn more.
Racer X: What did you learn at the first one of these Futures races in Anaheim? You made the podium.
Luke Kalaitzian: It was cool. Very different than riding at the practice track, that’s for sure. It was cool to see how the track developed from practice and then by the time the racing rolled around it was pretty gnarly. Press day the track was easy and it just got harder and harder from there. It was a shock!
That’s what we always hear! Cooper Webb was just telling me the same thing, about the difference between the test track and race conditions. So this goes to the highest level. So, what was different?
Press day was super hard packed and you could jump through the rhythms super easy. As soon as it got soft, you’re watching B practice and you’re like “Why are these guys jumping into the Tuff Blox? It’s not that hard.” Then you get out there yourself and you’re like, “Oh okay! I get it!”
So it’s not the angles, the distance, the layout.
It’s all in how it develops and how it’s prepped. That makes the track much more difficult.
Where did you practice?
I did Hemet Supercross, State Fair, and Elsinore. Lots of pro guys out there but it’s different. Way different the way it breaks down. You don’t get super soft pocket, and that’s what really changes it.
They threw some gnarly whoops at you guys with the Anaheim 2 track. How was that?
I liked the whoops at Anaheim, actually. The ones last week were nice, they had that little roll in to get some momentum. I liked them…until the main. They weren’t cool in the main! I skimmed them twice and then reverted to the double-double line. This weekend they’re actually harder because there’s not as much of a run up to them. They’re definitely more forgiving, though. We’ll see how it goes.
Anaheim 2 - 250SX Futures Main EventJanuary 29, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|7 Laps
|1:09.671
|Bakersfield, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Gavin Towers
|+09.991
|1:11.181
|Venetia, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Luke Kalaitzian
|+18.580
|1:12.660
|Sun Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Manuel Moreno
|+27.949
|1:13.014
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Brad West
|+32.998
|1:12.373
|Menifee, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
So how quickly are you taking to this? Do you think you might be more of a supercross guy than an outdoor guy? Can you tell yet?
I thought I was going to be an outdoor guy, mainly, but I’ve got three weeks on a supercross track now and this is where I’m at, and I’m happy with it. It’s gone well. I’m definitely not a big jump guy, so that’s why I thought outdoors would be my thing. But once you get out there and get into a flow, it’s actually fun. Once you’re comfortable it’s fun.
How tall are you?
I’m going to say 6’1".
Well, it’s a very stereotypical thing, but taller usually helps in supercross more than motocross.
Everyone wants to say to me, “Oh you’re tall so you can go through the whoops.” That’s not the truth! If you mess up real bad, it helps you save it, but you still have to know how to go through whoops. So that’s what we’re working on.
If you miss one with your front wheel, you’re still in trouble?
[Laughs] Yes, If you miss one with your front wheel, your odds are a little better.
But it’s not easy just because you're tall?
No, it’s not, and if anything it can be a little harder because if you lean back even a little too much, it can make a big difference.
What about having to seat bounce and stuff?
Yeah, I definitely went to taller bars compared to outdoors. You have to open the cockpit up a little, and ride more neutral. Once you get out of the outdoor mode of having to push hard through everything and attacking everything, and instead try to get into a flow, it definitely helps.
What’s your schedule?
I did A2 and this one [Glendale], for sure Arlington, then I’ll possibly do two on the East Coast, and then definitely the final. Might as well do it and get used to supercross for next year. Then for outdoors the plan is to do Freestone, that will be my one race in the spring, and then Loretta’s.
Pro after Loretta’s?
We’ll see.
You did the combine right?
Yeah I did the West Combine at Fox Raceway.
I see you’re pitted near the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team. You used to ride for them. I know you have some level of support from Honda. What’s that relationship like?
So…we talk. But it’s more like Mike the truck driver at Honda, I’ll ask him what [Hunter] Lawrence is saying about the track. I’ll talk to Vince [Friese] and I’ll bounce ideas off of him, see what he’s doing. All the help we can get.
So the team isn’t floating you parts?
Honda is a little bit. I have support through American Honda.
Honda has an official amateur guy in Chance Hymas. Are you the only guy with a deal like this?
Yes, they have Chance at HRC, and I think maybe Phoenix Racing is doing something with an amateur. I don’t know. I’m separate. I get some support from American Honda and the rest is on me.
Do they say what they expect this to lead to?
Well….just goes fast and we’ll see where it goes!
Is there pressure right now in your last amateur year to get something or show something?
I try not to think of it that way. I’ve been there and run up front a handful of times. This year I just want to be consistent and avoid the weird things and issues that I had last year. If you win, doors open for you.
We caught up with Luke again after Glendale’s race, where he finished second.
Okay Luke who did it go? You even took the lead for a moment!
The main went really well, I was able to start right up front with the 23 [DiFrancesco] and actually get in there and made a pass on him very early in the race. I executed the pass perfectly but I need to work on staying out front! [Laughs] The rest of race was pretty uneventful thankfully, just rode as consistent as I could and was able to snag a second on the night. Super happy with the progress I’ve made from A2 to Glendale. I chopped the gap in half and I’m the first guy to take the lead away from Ryder so bring on Arlington!
Glendale - 250SX Futures Main EventFebruary 5, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|7 Laps
|1:05.702
|Bakersfield, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Luke Kalaitzian
|+14.990
|1:07.782
|Sun Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Gavin Towers
|+17.055
|1:06.813
|Venetia, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Brad West
|+18.102
|1:08.613
|Menifee, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Hunter Cross
|+29.578
|1:10.004
|Discover Bay, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F