Luke Kalaitzian has been on the outside looking in at the top amateur rankings the last few years, making a little noise but not yet quite grabbing that big title or factory ride. The Californian is always in the hunt, though, after taking two second-place finishes in the B class in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He was inconsistent at Loretta’s in ’21, but did score two moto wins in Collegeboy.

Luke has a little bit of side support from American Honda and is hoping to raise his level and profile in 2022. He attended the last two Supercross Futures races in Anaheim and Glendale and grabbed finishes of third (Anaheim 2) and second (Glendale). He also passed Futures dominator Ryder DiFrancesco for the lead at Glendale! We chatted with him there to learn more.

Racer X: What did you learn at the first one of these Futures races in Anaheim? You made the podium.

Luke Kalaitzian: It was cool. Very different than riding at the practice track, that’s for sure. It was cool to see how the track developed from practice and then by the time the racing rolled around it was pretty gnarly. Press day the track was easy and it just got harder and harder from there. It was a shock!

That’s what we always hear! Cooper Webb was just telling me the same thing, about the difference between the test track and race conditions. So this goes to the highest level. So, what was different?

Press day was super hard packed and you could jump through the rhythms super easy. As soon as it got soft, you’re watching B practice and you’re like “Why are these guys jumping into the Tuff Blox? It’s not that hard.” Then you get out there yourself and you’re like, “Oh okay! I get it!”