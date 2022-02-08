Get the Lowdown on YCF's Stacked 2022 Lineup
YCF likes to joke that they “have more options than a French bakery,” and they’re not really exaggerating. As their profile in America grows following their U.S. breakthrough in 2019, they continue to develop and evolve their unique pit bikes and youth-targeted racing models. Last year alone they sold more than 15,000 bikes in 30 different countries—quite an achievement for the growing marque.
YCF’s stable has expanded to 19 different models for 2022, so we figured we’d help break down what exactly they make and why. This guide should be an easy way to figure out which YCF model is best for you or your family. Let’s dig in.
First off, the YCF 50E and larger, more powerful START W88E are YCF’s two electric models, sporting lithium batteries and whisper-quiet engines. They’re perfect for zipping around the yard, or even indoors if you’ve got the space.
The gas-powered YCF50 A is targeted toward kids aged 3 to 7 and rocks an electric start, front and rear brake levers, and an optional stabilizer kit for beginner riders.
Up one level is the semi-automatic LITE/START 88CC, designed with kids aged 7 to 10 in mind. A perfect “next step” bike and a great choice for slightly older beginners.
The LITE/START 125CC is for experienced riders age 10 and up, or for teenagers who want to start riding.
Things get a little more serious with the PILOT125/150, YCF’s performance minibike line for serious riders who need more power and precision handling.
YCF’s FACTORY line is focused on racing and off-road riding. Light and easy to maintain, they’re less expensive than full-size machines while delivering power and fun for days.
The adult-focused BIGY line is ideal for adults who want to ride alongside their kids.
Finally, YCF’s pavement-focused SUPER MOTARD line (125, 150, and 190) are a blast on harder surfaces and amazing on karting tracks.
YCF was founded 15 years ago by former French pro Yannick Coquard (the company name is short for “Yannick Coquard Factory”) and technician Dimitri Bera. With a full internal R&D department and their own dedicated factory in China, they have complete control over every stage of production, ensuring that the bikes match their high standards.
Find YCF online at ycfusa.com, and be sure to follow them on Instagram and YouTube.