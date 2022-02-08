In his first Triple Crown event in AMA Supercross, Hunter Lawrence came away with the overall win. The Honda HRC rider finished 2-1-2 to beat out Christian Craig’s 1-4-1 finishes. After the win he paid homepage to fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo (his Alpinestars gear was collaborated with the F1 driver), with a shoey, where he poured his champaign into his race-worn boot and drank directly from it. With the win, Lawrence gained three points on Craig in the standings as he sits eight points down to the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider after five rounds. The #96 joined the media afterwards during the post-race press conference.

Hunter, take us through it. You won the race.

Hunter Lawrence: It was a wild night. It was exciting, the three races. It was my first ever Triple Crown. But at the same time, I thought it was going to be tougher, more endurance side of things. It was really just three sprints. So, I had no idea what to expect going into it, because like I said, it was my first one. It was cool. Felt like three mini heat race, main events, whatever you want to call it. It’s weird. It’s weird when you 2-1-2. Right after, I didn’t even really feel like I actually won it because of the moto scores. Crazy night, obviously.

You’ve talked about getting a better start for the night’s racing and maybe being a little bit more aggressive. Timed qualifying you looked awesome. Obviously, that got you a top spot. What about the race? One out of ten, where are you at in the season right now with your capability?

The day show was really good. It was one of my best ones yet, which was awesome. Great to try to carry that momentum into the night show. It’s tough because I feel like not anyone, but majority of the top five guys, can sprint at qualifying pace for ten minutes, and the breaks are long enough where you can kind of regroup yourself. If you’re not super fit and whatnot, it wasn’t really something where someone that’s done the hard yards really comes out. There’s guys falling apart. You know, how you think it was. The starts were better to an extent, but they weren’t holeshots. Christian had pretty much three holeshots. So, there’s still that to work on, for sure. So, we’re going to go back and keep working, for sure.