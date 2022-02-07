Eli Tomac earned his first win of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at the round-four Anaheim 2 Supercross last week. Then at the fifth round on Saturday, Tomac became the first 450SX rider to earn his second win of the season after he finished 1-1-3 in the first Triple Crown event in nearly two years. He pulled two holeshots in the first two races and checked out both times but got slightly pinched off at the start of the third race. However, he did not need to win that final race of the night to win the overall, and his third-place finish allowed him to claim his class-leading fifth 450SX Triple Crown overall win. Here is what the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider had to say about his night.

Eli, this is your second consecutive overall win of the season. How good does it feel to now start gaining that momentum behind you and the team?

Eli Tomac: It’s great. We started it with last week where I felt like I was finally where I deserve to be, in the front of the race, or at least contending for the front of the race. It just feels really good to do it again. These Triple Crowns are long nights, especially come the third round. It’s like, all right, we have to go do it again. Thankfully, I put up those two good scores right away. That was my mindset tonight. Put up the good score in the first one, and then just try to maintain from there and do what we can do. Had two holeshots, too. That was awesome. A lot of people don’t expect that from me, but we did it. It was cool.

Did you expect that from you?

No, not two! [Laughs] I just had good starts. I had a good gate, too. That paid off, having the fast qualifier for that gate. Overall, just a good night.