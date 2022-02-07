Following a switch to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, Malcolm Stewart is off to the best start of his 450SX career in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After finishing 7-5-5-5 to start the 2022 season, Stewart finished 3-2-4 for second overall at the Glendale Supercross Triple Crown, a new career best.

Stewart’s second career 450SX podium came at the venue he left with a broken femur at in 2019 after a freak bike issue that ended his season early. Now after five rounds of 2022, Stewart sits fourth in the standings.

It hasn't been as easy as it looks, though, as we heard that behind the scenes Stewart was not happy with his machine at the last race. He addressed switching to the new bike and team after the Glendale race.

Malcolm, obviously I’m sure you're pumped to get on the podium. Do you also feel that the riding and the bike and all that is coming around, or was it just finally getting the right circumstances? Or did you make some gains?

Malcolm Stewart: The first couple rounds we were just learning the bike. Putting it in the race conditions, you start to learn how the motorcycle works and stuff. I feel like we did a really big turnaround this week. I feel like we really just went back to the basics, when we first got on the bike. I felt like that really improved everything. Sometimes you get shied away. You’re doing so much testing and stuff and you kind of just get off a little. I feel like everything started to get back correctly. Our starts were really, really good. I think this triple crown, if anything, only helped me get more data for the motorcycle.

The big change for you this year was obviously heading over to Aldon’s program and sort of getting into that process. We haven’t really gotten to speak to you about it. How has it been working with Aldon? How do you feel this year? Getting yourself on the podium obviously is a step in the right direction.

I feel great. I think it’s more of an overall package for me, with obviously training with Aldon [Baker] and being on Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Like I said, this was always one of the motorcycles I wanted to ride, so when I finally got the opportunity, it was like, you believe in it. Again, we started to get the ball rolling with everything. Got the starts. We’re just slowly getting the process, but I think this was a big turnaround for us. We’ve been searching. We’ve been on the edge. Three fifths in a row coming up into this weekend, so we were right there. I feel like this Triple Crown, if anything, helped me out. Just going to keep this momentum going and get back to work Monday and keep it going.