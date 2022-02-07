Jason Weigandt goes on a Vince Friese rant to start this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast. Then it's time to dial up Ryan Dungey for his take on round five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, starting with that Vince Friese and Christian Craig incident, then moving on to Eli Tomac's continued success. Remember, Dungey used to race Eli at the front too!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Leatt, and OnTrack School, and Dungey appears on behalf of RDCoffee.com.

