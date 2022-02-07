Michael Mosiman had a rough start to the night but was riding well in the second race and then the third race as well before his crash. But this was a tough night for Mosiman in the points. Has this become a two-rider title battle with Mosiman as the first wild card behind Craig and Hunter Lawrence?

I am not ready to declare anything yet. There is too much chaos right now to exclude Mosiman. We were very close to losing the points leader to injury on Saturday night. The front two certainly have a big edge but I’m just watching and waiting until we get back from the long break.

Eli Tomac holeshot and checked out in the first 450SX race. Then he did it again!? He got pinched off in the third race, but he was third off the start! Where did these starts come from?! How much did the gate picks come into play for tonight? Does Eli feel extra motivated know he’s coming to the line in a format he excels in?

There was a lot of chatter about his gate choice and if there was any distinct advantage there. Either way, the starts were significantly better than normal. Is it a result of his increased confidence? Is it a Yamaha power advantage on the long Glendale start? Was that gate simply giving him an edge? I think we will learn more next weekend on this development. If he is top three in next week’s starts, I will lean towards this being the new norm. Remember, his first lap positioning before Glendale was 11-8-3-5 so there was a little bit of everything. It’s trending the right way so maybe they ironed out a few kinks early and we are now seeing what we should come to expect.

With Tomac’s great start to this season, would you be worried if you were his competitors?

I would be extremely concerned. Tomac has been a slow starter that builds momentum and comes on strong late in the season. That’s who he has always been. That has usually created suspense for late in the series as he chases down whoever happens to be leading the points. This year, he has taken the points lead early and even more worrisome, looks ready to extend it. He seems to have every single aspect of his game in check. Extremely. Worried.