At the first Triple Crown race of the 2022 season in Glendale, Arizona, Christian Craig got around Vince Friese and quickly made it way to the lead at the start of the first of three races. Craig was uncontested and went on to win the race by 14.294 seconds over second-place finisher Hunter Lawrence. The night started off great for the 250SX West Region points leader.

Then, early in the opening lap of the second 250SX race, Craig and Friese tangled in the sand section, as Craig was thrown off his Yamaha and onto the ground beside the track. He was visually unhappy with Friese’s move as he tossed his hands into the air. Craig remounted last and would go on a charge similar to the one he pulled off only a few weeks ago in San Diego, California, following a first-turn pileup. Craig came all the way back from dead last (one rider did not start so Craig was officially 21st) to fifth place, but then got Jalek Swoll on the last lap to finish fourth, even giving Friese a bump of his own as he passed the #62. After the race, Craig wanted to stop to talk to Friese, but his mechanic and team members encouraged him to head to the Yamaha truck instead.

When the gate dropped on the third race, Craig grabbed the holeshot from the inside and looked back twice over the first few jumps to make sure he didn’t have company. From there, he checked out for the race win again, but his 1-4-1 finishes were bested by Lawrence’s 2-1-2 for the overall. Afterwards, the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider joined the media to talk about the fifth round.

Christian, what is there to talk about tonight? Let’s just get into it, the Friese thing. You guys had a talk at the beginning of the season. Didn’t really work out the way you hoped. Walk us through tonight and Friese.

Christian Craig: I think everybody knows how I feel about that situation. Vince is gonna Vince. It’s super frustrating. I’ve had so many encounters with him and it’s like I’m always on the other side. One year Monster Cup he cleaned me out and broke my hand. Nothing happens. Then this happens. We’re wide open in a sand corner and he comes out of nowhere and we clip bars and I go flying into… I think I almost hit that wall. I think something needs to be done. I think it’s dangerous. That should not be done. It’s one thing when he’s faster and he’s trying to pass people, but when someone is trying to pass him, it’s dangerous. He’s cross-jumping people. He’s doing what he did to me tonight. So, I’m very sour about it. But, all I did was I shook it off and somehow came back to fourth. I picked off two guys with two laps to go. Seems like the only thing stopping me is people cutting me off or taking me out. It happens. It’s racing. Got to move on. A3 next weekend and try to get back to it.