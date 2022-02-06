Watch: Glendale Supercross Highlights
February 6, 2022 11:20am | by: Jason Weigandt
Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence were the big winners at round five of Monster Energy Supercross in Glendale. Here are extended highlights of the first Triple Crown event of the season via NBC Sports.
Supercross
Glendale - 450SXFebruary 5, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL United States
|3 - 2 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|11 - 3 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|2 - 12 - 2
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|4 - 6 - 7
|Honda CRF450R
Supercross
Glendale - 250SX WestFebruary 5, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 1 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|1 - 4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|5 - 3 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT United States
|4 - 6 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|
Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO United States
|3 - 10 - 4
|Honda CRF250R