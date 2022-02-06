Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Watch: Glendale Supercross Highlights

February 6, 2022

Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence were the big winners at round five of Monster Energy Supercross in Glendale. Here are extended highlights of the first Triple Crown event of the season via NBC Sports.

Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

February 5, 2022
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 1 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States United States3 - 2 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450
3Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States11 - 3 - 1 Honda CRF450R
4Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States2 - 12 - 2 Kawasaki KX450SR
5Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany4 - 6 - 7 Honda CRF450R
Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West

February 5, 2022
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 1 - 2 Honda CRF250R
2Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States1 - 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan5 - 3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
4Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States United States4 - 6 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5Vince Friese
Vince Friese		 Cape Girardeau, MO United States United States3 - 10 - 4 Honda CRF250R
