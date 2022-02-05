Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the fifth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Triple Crown fever! Catch it! By our calculations we haven't had a three-mains-in-one night Triple Crown race since Dallas in 2020, going back nearly two years. It's the perfect combo to potentially wreck the momentum a few riders have built in the series, and at least give others some hope for a turnaround. If you want a refresher on how it works, Mitch Kendra has it handled.

Not only do we get a Triple Crown race, we also get a track the riders usually like. The football stadium layout leads to long rhythms and 180 degree turns, but this is an extra-large layout which adds a few other gimmicks. Tonight it's a long sand turn under the stadium, and an over-under bridge between two halves of the starting gate. Plus the dirt is usually much better here than you would expect in a race in the Arizona desert.

Good track, fun change of format. To that you can add the usual early-season craziness. Three riders, Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton, are attempting a breakaway. They have won races, they swept the podium at the previous round (and probably would have at round three if Anderson didn't have bike problems) and they hold the top three spots in points. Other riders need to match them quickly before the series gets away. The KTM and Husqvarna riders are struggling, with defending champion Cooper Webb back in eighth last week. They need to bounce back quickly. Then there's Ken Roczen. He won the opener but the rest of the year has been a mess of crashes, some that were not his fault. The title is already well out of reach for him, but tonight presents a chance to get back on top in the results.

We spoke with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas rider Michael Mosiman about the track. Mosiman rode it on press day yesterday and said the rhythms aren't as tight as some other tracks, meaning the transitions between the jumps feel more spread out. He also said the dirt is surprisingly tacky.

We'll have more as the day unfolds.