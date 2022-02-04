Phil Nicoletti is prepping to race the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX East Region with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. This week he even went to California to do some testing. Might his supercross season actually go well? We will see in a few weeks. For now, though, “Filthy” Phil is going to answer some questions from you.

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil,

Your buddies Matthes and Coop [Cooper Webb] were recently talking on the PulpMX Show about your ability to break into top 5 in the 250 East Supercross and they didn’t seem to have a ton of confidence. I call bullshit on that! have seen videos of you riding lately and you are looking lean and mean on that Club MX bike. Do you have decent podium/win bonuses on your contract? Your bonus structure should have been be the real discussion on Pulp, because we all know that you’re not sticking your neck out unless there is money on the line. Separately, give me an over/under on how many races into the series it will take for you to threaten a young rider's life?

Best of luck in Minneapolis, see you on the box!

Jim Guettle

Jimmy G,

I appreciate your faith you have in me. I really do! Those other two guys you mentioned are nobodys and don’t really know much about moto. A cheese dick radio show and a washed-up moto guy just blowing hot air around. Haha. But seriously, I feel okay. I know where I would like to finish and I’m going to keep those goals to myself. I feel good on the bike. My Chassis with KYB is great. Twisted Development has done awesome on our engines. I can’t say how fast I’ll be, because the young ones have amazing speed. I might struggle here and there with a fast lap. But for 15-minutes-plus-a-lap, I feel solid. Obviously with racing, Monday through Friday don’t mean F$&@ ALL! Saturday is what matters. I have shaved just about 10 lbs from my normal fighting weight on a 450. I heard on the broadcast Vince Friese lost 25 lbs, which seems a bit far-fetched for me unless he’s doing an MMA weight cut every weekend. Jimmy, I’m going to stay out of trouble. Unless someone touches me or does something shitty or shady, I’m all good man. I’m just looking to be solid every weekend and build. As cliche as that sounds, it’s true.