Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Kris Keefer

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

Photos: Spencer Owens/Dallas Dunn

If there are two bikes I get asked about the most, it’s the Honda CRF450R and the Yamaha YZ450F. I try to purchase a bike for myself every year, so I thought I’d get a ’22 Yamaha YZ450F and get it ready for the Dubya USA World Vet Motocross Championships at Glen Helen. Since the Yamaha is what I gravitate toward lately when I go race, I figured I’d share some of my knowledge about what makes this good production bike a great race bike for the casual vet racer.

Parts List:

Enzo Racing

Fork Revalve (stock spring rate), Shock Revalve (stock spring rate), High Speed Compression Adjuster

enzoracing.com

Pro Taper

SX Race Bend Evo Handlebars

protaper.com

Renthal

½ Waffle Soft Grips

renthal.com

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC

Stock 2018 YZ450F Bar Mount (+5mm)

rockymountainatvmc.com

Akrapovic

Full Evolution Muffler System

akrapovic.com

XPR

Mapped Vortex ECU (for better control)

xprmotorsports.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front Tire (13.5 PSI)

MX33 Rear Tire (12.5 PSI)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Guts Racing

Ribbed Seat Cover, Standard Height/Firm Foam

gutsracing.com

DeCal Works

Monster Energy/GYTR Graphics Kit

decalmx.com

DID

Gold ERT3 Chain 120L (cut for 13/49 gearing)

didchain.com

Sunstar

Sprockets (13t front, 49t rear)

sunstar-braking.com

Raptor Titanium

-7mm Down Offset Titanium Footpegs

raptortitanium.com

Works Connection

Pro Launch Start Device

worksconnection.com