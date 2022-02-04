Racer X Films: 2022 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Kris Keefer
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Photos: Spencer Owens/Dallas Dunn
If there are two bikes I get asked about the most, it’s the Honda CRF450R and the Yamaha YZ450F. I try to purchase a bike for myself every year, so I thought I’d get a ’22 Yamaha YZ450F and get it ready for the Dubya USA World Vet Motocross Championships at Glen Helen. Since the Yamaha is what I gravitate toward lately when I go race, I figured I’d share some of my knowledge about what makes this good production bike a great race bike for the casual vet racer.
Parts List:
Enzo Racing
Fork Revalve (stock spring rate), Shock Revalve (stock spring rate), High Speed Compression Adjuster
Pro Taper
SX Race Bend Evo Handlebars
Renthal
½ Waffle Soft Grips
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC
Stock 2018 YZ450F Bar Mount (+5mm)
Akrapovic
Full Evolution Muffler System
XPR
Mapped Vortex ECU (for better control)
Dunlop
MX3S Front Tire (13.5 PSI)
MX33 Rear Tire (12.5 PSI)
Guts Racing
Ribbed Seat Cover, Standard Height/Firm Foam
DeCal Works
Monster Energy/GYTR Graphics Kit
DID
Gold ERT3 Chain 120L (cut for 13/49 gearing)
Sunstar
Sprockets (13t front, 49t rear)
Raptor Titanium
-7mm Down Offset Titanium Footpegs
Works Connection
Pro Launch Start Device
AL5_8408 Spencer Owens AL5_8329 Spencer Owens AL5_8289 Spencer Owens AL5_8297 Spencer Owens AL5_8305 Spencer Owens AL5_8315 Spencer Owens AL5_8321 Spencer Owens AL5_8349 Spencer Owens AL5_8372 Spencer Owens AL5_8380 Spencer Owens AL5_8389 Spencer Owens Keefers2022-8 Dallas Dunn Keefers2022-18 Dallas Dunn Keefers2022-17 Dallas Dunn Keefers2022-13 Dallas Dunn Keefers2022-12 Dallas Dunn Keefers2022-5 Dallas Dunn Keefers2022-4 Dallas Dunn
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.