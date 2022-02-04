Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2022 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build

February 4, 2022 2:00pm | by: , &

Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Kris Keefer
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Photos: Spencer Owens/Dallas Dunn

If there are two bikes I get asked about the most, it’s the Honda CRF450R and the Yamaha YZ450F. I try to purchase a bike for myself every year, so I thought I’d get a ’22 Yamaha YZ450F and get it ready for the Dubya USA World Vet Motocross Championships at Glen Helen. Since the Yamaha is what I gravitate toward lately when I go race, I figured I’d share some of my knowledge about what makes this good production bike a great race bike for the casual vet racer.

Parts List: 

Enzo Racing

Fork Revalve (stock spring rate), Shock Revalve (stock spring rate), High Speed Compression Adjuster

enzoracing.com

 

Pro Taper

SX Race Bend Evo Handlebars

protaper.com

 

Renthal

½ Waffle Soft Grips

renthal.com

 

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC

Stock 2018 YZ450F Bar Mount (+5mm)

rockymountainatvmc.com

 

Akrapovic

Full Evolution Muffler System

akrapovic.com

 

XPR

Mapped Vortex ECU (for better control)

xprmotorsports.com

 

Dunlop

MX3S Front Tire (13.5 PSI)

MX33 Rear Tire (12.5 PSI)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

Guts Racing

Ribbed Seat Cover, Standard Height/Firm Foam

gutsracing.com

 

DeCal Works

Monster Energy/GYTR Graphics Kit

decalmx.com

 

DID

Gold ERT3 Chain 120L (cut for 13/49 gearing)

didchain.com

 

Sunstar

Sprockets (13t front, 49t rear)

sunstar-braking.com

 

Raptor Titanium

-7mm Down Offset Titanium Footpegs

raptortitanium.com

 

Works Connection

Pro Launch Start Device

worksconnection.com

  • AL5_8408 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8329 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8289 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8297 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8305 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8315 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8321 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8349 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8372 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8380 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8389 Spencer Owens
  • Keefers2022-8 Dallas Dunn
  • Keefers2022-18 Dallas Dunn
  • Keefers2022-17 Dallas Dunn
  • Keefers2022-13 Dallas Dunn
  • Keefers2022-12 Dallas Dunn
  • Keefers2022-5 Dallas Dunn
  • Keefers2022-4 Dallas Dunn

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

