The new generation KTM models—the 2022 KTM 450 & 250 SX-F Factory Editions—are here. In today's Racer X Films video, Kris Keefer’s 16-year-old son Aden and their 17-year-old buddy Jax Pascal head to Fox Raceway at Pala to ride the bike and provide their thoughts on the 250cc machine (for reference, Aden is 5’10” and 135 lb. and Pascal is 6’3” and 170 lb.).

Pascal is an amateur rider who races around the country on his bike of choice, the KTM 250 SX-F, so Kris figured he would be a great insight into the differences from the old generation bike to the all-new model. Pascal talks about several aspects of the KTM, including the new “quick shift” feature, the map differences in this model compared to the last generation model, and more. Aden then talks about the differences from his current Kawasaki KX250 compared to the all-new KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition. Hear the takeaways from Kris, Aden, and Jax.

Film/Edit: Spencer Owens

2022 ktm 250 SX-F Factory Edition